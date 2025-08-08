Sensex Trips 765 Points, Nifty Stumbles To 3-Month Low — Tariffs And FIIs Take Center Stage

Ending the Week of stock markett in Tumble Mode: US Tariffs Leave Indian Markets Dizzy — Traders, Hold On Tight

As someone who tracks market charts like a heartbeat monitor, Friday (August 8, 2025) felt like another flatline. The Sensex crashed 765.47 points to 79,857.79, while the Nifty slumped 232.85 points to 24,363.30, wrapping up a sixth straight week in the red—the longest losing streak since the COVID-era crash of 2020. If you’ve been watching candlesticks, you know it’s been more “red wedding” than bull run lately.

The trigger? A cocktail of global nerves, weak earnings, and President Trump’s tariff tantrum—he’s doubled down on Indian imports with a 50% punch. Investors seem spooked, algorithms are anxious, and charts? Well, they’re bleeding. Every morning feels like déjà red.

From my seat at the terminal, it’s less of a “market mood” and more of a slow bleed. But hey, if you’re a trader right now, you either build nerves of steel—or stock up on antacids.

Today’s Stock Market Highlight: Tariffs Torch the Tape

If you’re tracking market pain points, today’s chart-buster is tariffs—again. President Trump’s fresh 25% slap on Indian exports, citing Russian oil ties, has now turned into a full-blown 50% trade wall. From electronics to textiles, export-heavy sectors are wobbling like a rookie IPO. Rating agencies predict GDP might take a 30–80 basis point knock if this holds. Survival mode? Activated.

Morgan Stanley says brace for long-term drag. As I stare at the charts, it’s clear—this isn’t just a trade tiff, it’s a macro migraine. And traders? We’re stocking aspirin.

FIIs and Weak Earnings: A Double Whammy Hits The Tape Of Stock Markets

A swipe of a whopping ₹15,950 crore — that’s how much Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) yanked out of Indian equities this August. And no, your screen isn’t glitching. This exodus feels less like portfolio adjustment and more like a fire drill. Add in limp Q1 earnings, and the markets are gasping for breath.

IT’s got bugs, pharma’s feeling under the weather, realty’s shaken, and metals? Let’s just say they’re melting. Watching these charts feels like attending a patient who’s flatlining—and the ECG’s still printing red.

Is this a short-term fever or a chronic condition? With FIIs bolting and quarterly numbers missing the mark, investors are rightfully jittery. And if the selling continues at this pace, it might just call for a market defibrillator. Stay buckled, traders—the charts are anything but calm.

Quick Snapshot For Traders

Weekly Worst Since 2020 : Six losses in a row

: Six losses in a row 50% Tariff Hit : Exports squeezed hard

: Exports squeezed hard Foreign Selling : Monthly outflow crosses ₹15,950 crore

: Monthly outflow crosses ₹15,950 crore GDP Warning : Growth may trim by 0.3–0.8%

: Growth may trim by 0.3–0.8% Watchlists Empty? Counter with FMCG, energy, healthcare.

Technical Weakness And Defensive Plays — Key Takeaways From Stock Market Today

Nifty Breaks Support: The Nifty slid below key technical support levels, indicating bearish sentiment across the board.

The Nifty slid below key technical support levels, indicating bearish sentiment across the board. Fails to Hold EMA: The index failed to stay above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a crucial short-term indicator for momentum.

The index failed to stay above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a crucial short-term indicator for momentum. Analysts See Further Downside: Market experts are eyeing a potential drop toward the 24,150–24,200 zone if the structure remains weak.

Market experts are eyeing a potential drop toward the 24,150–24,200 zone if the structure remains weak. Shift to Defensive Sectors: Investors are reallocating to safer bets like FMCG, energy, and healthcare amid the volatility.

Investors are reallocating to safer bets like FMCG, energy, and healthcare amid the volatility. Risk-Off Mood Prevails: In a choppy tide, traders prefer floating with safe sectors rather than swimming against market pressure.

In a choppy tide, traders prefer floating with safe sectors rather than swimming against market pressure. Caution Is Strategy: Current market action signals that being strategic and conservative could be the best play—at least for now.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Humpty Dumpty Moment? Sensex And Nifty Slip After Flat Start — Here’s Why