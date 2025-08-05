Stock Market Today: Market Meltdown? Sensex Trumbles 72 Points And Nifty Fall Below 24,700 Amid Trump’s Shocking Tariff Threat!

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Traders! Market Mood- Cautious Or Just Warming Up?

After Monday’s relief rally, markets seem to have hit the pause button. As of now, the Sensex is down 72 points, and the Nifty is just slightly in the red, slipping 2.5 points. So, what’s going on?

Well, investors are digesting a spicy global cocktail—Trump’s tariff threats on Indian goods (yes, over Russian oil imports), the looming RBI MPC decision, and a ₹43,000 crore liquidity squeeze following the central bank’s forex swap reversal. Feeling the tension yet?

The rupee is stable at ₹87.20, but don’t get too comfy—volatility could resurface.

Dollar tumbles as Fed rate cut bets grow after weak U.S. jobs; dollar index nears one-week low at 98.688, euro steady at $1.1579, sterling $1.3298, yen rises to 146.95.

Earnings season is heating up with Bharti Airtel, Britannia, and Lupin set to report today. Got your watchlist ready?

The playbook for the day: stay nimble, be selective, and keep an eye on FMCG, pharma, and defence stocks. This could be a stock-picker’s market.

Your move, trader—risk it, or wait it out?

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Markets Bleed Red: Is This Just the Beginning?

Indian markets opened weak on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, with the Sensex tumbling 72 points to 80,946 and Nifty slipping to 24,720, halting Monday’s brief cheer. But this isn’t just a dip—investors are spooked. Trump’s looming tariff strike on Indian goods and the RBI’s ₹43,000 crore liquidity shock from a forex swap reversal are shaking confidence. Global cues aren’t helping either. Is this the start of deeper cracks? Metals and banking stocks are already showing stress. Are you protected? Tighten those stop-losses—today could be rougher than it looks. Brace yourself.

Global Stock Markets Today

Global Jitters Hit Wall Street: Tariffs & Jobs Data Spark Selloff

Wall Street had a rough Friday—and no, it wasn’t just a bad mood. US stocks tumbled after fresh tariffs hit the headlines and a surprisingly soft jobs report spooked investors. The S&P 500 tanked 1.6%—its worst single-day fall in over two months. The Dow dropped 542 points (1.23%), while the Nasdaq slid 472 points (2.24%)—its steepest one-day decline since April!

The weekly picture? Not much brighter. The S&P lost 2.36%, the Dow sank 2.92%, and the Nasdaq slid 2.17%. Clearly, markets didn’t like the combo of weaker-than-expected hiring and economic tension.

So, what’s next? Will this trigger a Fed rate cut? Are these tariff tensions just noise or the start of something bigger? Investors are left juggling uncertainty and risk—and wondering if this is a dip worth buying. What’s your move—panic button or shopping cart?

Stocks To Watch Today

1. DLF

DLF nearly doubled its revenue in Q1FY26 to ₹2,717 crore, with PAT up 19% YoY at ₹766 crore. Strong growth reflects healthy real estate demand and robust project execution.

2. Aurobindo Pharma

Despite a 4% revenue rise YoY to ₹7,868 crore, net profit dropped 10.2% to ₹824 crore in Q1FY26, indicating margin pressures or increased operational costs.

3. IndusInd Bank

Appointed Rajiv Anand as new MD & CEO, effective August 25, 2025. His appointment, post RBI approval, marks a leadership shift that investors may closely monitor.

Stock Market On Monday

Nifty Reclaims 24,700, Sensex Rises 419 Points

Markets kicked off the week with a strong comeback on Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak. Did you notice the rally? The Sensex jumped 418.81 points to close at 81,018.72, while the Nifty climbed 157.40 points, settling at 24,722.75 — comfortably above the 24,700 mark.

Despite jittery global cues, Indian equities weathered early volatility and moved higher throughout the session. What turned the tide? Investor optimism grew around a potential U.S. Fed rate cut following disappointing U.S. job data.

Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports were among the top Nifty performers. On the flip side, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank slipped slightly.

Sectorally, it was a green wave! All indices ended in the positive, led by PSU Bank, metal, pharma, auto, and IT — all up between 0.5% and 2.5%.

Midcaps rose 1%, while smallcaps added 0.7%. Did your portfolio catch the momentum?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

