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Home > Business News > Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour

Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour

Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 10, 2026 15:04:12 IST

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Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour

New Delhi [India], April 10: The much-anticipated biopic Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj starring Subodh Bhave in the titular role is all set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026. The makers recently unveiled the teaser, offering audiences a glimpse into the divine life and spiritual journey of the revered saint, generating strong buzz across platforms.

Directed by Sharad Singh Thakur, the film promises a deeply emotional and spiritually enriching cinematic experience. The teaser reflects a blend of devotion, mysticism, and powerful storytelling, with Subodh Bhave delivering a compelling transformation into the role of the legendary spiritual figure.

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The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Aniruddh Dave, Hemant Pandey, Rajesh Sharma, Milind Guna, Smita Tambe, Gourishankar, Aaartii Naagpal, Garima Agarwal along with Mohit Gupta, Varsha Manikchand, and Hardeep Kaur in pivotal roles. DOP by Karthik Mallur.

Produced by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, Sharad Singh Thakur, Khadag Singh Gaur, and Neelam Singh, the film is presented by Anisha Films International in association with PC Jeweller, BSR Film Productions, and Advance Technology. The All-India distribution is being handled by First Film Studios LLP.

The teaser hints at a visually rich narrative that captures the miracles, teachings, and timeless influence of Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, aiming to resonate with audiences across generations. With its devotional essence and cinematic scale, the film is poised to make a significant impact at the box office.

With a powerful story, notable performances, and spiritual depth, Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj is gearing up to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2026.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour

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Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour
Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour
Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour
Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour

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