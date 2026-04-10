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Home > Business News > Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online

Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online

Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 10, 2026 16:24:16 IST

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Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online

New Delhi [India], April 10: The romantic Hindi music video “Kasoor” starring model & actor Tanya Mishra has achieved a major milestone by crossing 10 million views on digital platform Youtube, marking a significant success for the song and its creative team. With its soulful melody, emotional storytelling, and visually captivating presentation, the song has resonated strongly with audiences and continues to gain popularity among music lovers.

“Kasoor” is a deeply emotional romantic track that beautifully captures the feelings of love, longing, and unspoken emotions. The song explores the complexities of relationships and the silent emotions that often remain hidden between two people in love. Its heartfelt lyrics and soothing music have struck a chord with listeners, making it widely appreciated by fans of romantic music.

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The music video features model & actor Tanya Mishra, whose performances bring depth and authenticity to the narrative. The on-screen chemistry and expressive acting add emotional weight to the story, allowing viewers to connect with the characters and the feelings portrayed in the song.
In recent years, Tanya Mishra has steadily built a strong presence in the entertainment and fashion industry. A model-turned-actress, she has been recognized at the Femina Achievers 2024 Gujarat Edition, highlighting her rising influence in the industry. With projects like Rehbara 2.0 and several successful music collaborations, Mishra is increasingly being seen as a promising new face in the Hindi music video space.

The music video has been directed by Sagar Vfx, who has given the project a cinematic touch with visually engaging storytelling. The film’s visual appeal is further enhanced by the cinematography of Arsh, whose framing, lighting, and use of scenic locations give the video a polished and international look.

“Kasoor” has been produced by Vvidnet Media Production LLP, which aimed to create a music video that goes beyond a conventional song and delivers an emotional visual experience. The production team focused on combining powerful storytelling with high-quality visuals, resulting in a project that reflects both passion and technical finesse.

The project also involved international collaboration, with Armenia Production, led by Aza, contributing to the shoot. The scenic backdrops and carefully designed frames help elevate the visual narrative, adding to the song’s cinematic feel.

Choreography for the song was handled by Gulzar, who designed expressive movements that complement the emotional tone of the music. The choreography subtly enhances the storytelling, ensuring that every frame contributes to the narrative flow.

The music for “Kasoor” has been composed by Agni Varan Ruhela, whose melodic composition forms the emotional backbone of the track. The soft orchestration and gentle musical arrangement create a soothing yet powerful atmosphere that perfectly aligns with the song’s theme.

The lyrics, written by Vineet Singh Saun and Armaan Lahoria, beautifully convey the vulnerability and depth of love. Their words bring out the delicate emotions at the heart of the song, making it relatable to listeners who have experienced similar feelings.

Vocals for the track have been delivered by Vineet Singh Saun and Neha Maurya, whose voices add warmth and emotion to the composition. Their performances elevate the lyrical expression, helping the song connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Crossing 10 million views is a significant achievement for any independent music project in today’s competitive digital landscape. The milestone highlights the growing demand for emotionally rich and visually compelling music videos that combine storytelling with strong musical composition.

The success of “Kasoor” demonstrates that audiences continue to appreciate meaningful romantic songs that are supported by powerful visuals and sincere performances. As the video continues to attract new viewers, it is steadily establishing itself as a memorable addition to the contemporary Hindi romantic music space.

With its growing popularity and strong digital reception, “Kasoor” stands as a testament to the power of heartfelt storytelling and collaborative creativity in modern music production.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online

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Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online

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Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online
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Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online
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