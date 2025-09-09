Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know

Taurian MPS Limited, an SME working on metal processing and customised solutions provider, is coming up with its IPO for public subscription on September 9, 2025. The 3- days IPO will close on September 11, 2025 with a projected rise of around Rs.42.54 crore by this offering.

Taurian MPS Limited: IPO Specifics at a Glance

• IPO Opens at: September 9, 2025

• IPO Closes at: September 11, 2025

• Total Size of the issue: Around Rs.42.54 crore

• Size of the public issue: Rs.42.54 crore

• IPO’s price band: Rs.162 – Rs.171

• Single Lot Size: 800 shares

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.1,36,800

• Listing At: NSE SME Platform (expected)

• Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Tentative Important Dates of Taurian MPS Limited IPO

• Finalisation on the basis of allotment: September 12, 2025

• Start of Refunds: September 15, 2025

• Expected shares credit to demat accounts: September 16, 2025

• Date of Listing: September 17, 2025

Taurian MPS Limited IPO: Company Overview

Taurian MPS Limited, a Jharkhand based company, involved in metal processing services, catering to clients who are into manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors. The company was formed in 2011 and has subsequently made a portfolio of value-added customized solutions such as cutting of metal, bending, and tailored processing, helping both domestic and export marketplaces.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

