LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know

Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know

Taurian MPS Limited, an SME working on metal processing and customised solutions provider, is coming up with its IPO for public subscription on September 9, 2025. The company was formed in 2011 and has subsequently made a portfolio of value-added customized solutions such as cutting of metal, bending, and tailored processing, helping both domestic and export marketplaces.

Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 9, 2025 03:38:44 IST

Taurian MPS Limited, an SME working on metal processing and customised solutions provider, is coming up with its IPO for public subscription on September 9, 2025. The 3- days IPO will close on September 11, 2025 with a projected rise of around Rs.42.54 crore by this offering. 

Taurian MPS Limited: IPO Specifics at a Glance

•    IPO Opens at: September 9, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 11, 2025
•    Total Size of the issue: Around Rs.42.54 crore
•    Size of the public issue: Rs.42.54 crore
•    IPO’s price band: Rs.162 – Rs.171
•    Single Lot Size: 800 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.1,36,800
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform (expected)
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Tentative Important Dates of Taurian MPS Limited IPO

•    Finalisation on the basis of allotment: September 12, 2025 
•    Start of Refunds: September 15, 2025 
•    Expected shares credit to demat accounts: September 16, 2025 
•    Date of Listing: September 17, 2025 

Taurian MPS Limited IPO: Company Overview

Taurian MPS Limited, a Jharkhand based company, involved in metal processing services, catering to clients who are into manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors. The company was formed in 2011 and has subsequently made a portfolio of value-added customized solutions such as cutting of metal, bending, and tailored processing, helping both domestic and export marketplaces.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Dev Accelerator IPO 2025: Check Dates, Price Band, & Key Details You Can’t Miss!

Tags: ipoIPO newsstock marketTaurian MPS Limited IPO

RELATED News

Go Dharmic Launches Compassion in Action Challenge 2025 to Raise £100,000 for Global Humanitarian Aid
Dev Accelerator IPO 2025: Check Dates, Price Band, & Key Details You Can’t Miss!
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Alert: Is Shringar House The Next Big Thing After Urban Company?
Dhruva Harsh's 'Elham' Finds Its Way Back to Delhi, Delights Audience at Jagran Film Fest
HCLTech appoints Amitabh Kant as Independent Director for 5 years

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu to host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup with 24 teams
Mosquito killing pill, Ivermectin drops malaria by 26%: Study
Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units
Satellites document alarming ice loss in Antarctica
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?
Assam rifles organised an ex-servicemen interaction meet
"Indian companies can feel completely secure investing in Israel," says Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich
Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM congratulates Indian Hockey Team on Men's Asia Cup 2025 victory
Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know
Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know
Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know
Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know

QUICK LINKS