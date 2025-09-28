Union Minister Shri Sonowal Inaugurates India's First Maritime Simulation Centre at AMET University

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, today inaugurated India’s first-of-its-kind Maritime Simulation Centre at AMET Knowledge Park, Maersk’s Centre of Excellence, Thenpattinam near Chennai. Also present at the inauguration ceremony were Shri Shyam Jagannathan, IAS, Director General of Shipping, Mr Peter Winther-Schmidt, Head of Trade and Innovation, Consulate General of Denmark, Bangalore, senior delegates from A.P. Moller – Maersk, and hundreds of budding seafarers.

The cutting-edge facility has been established through a strategic partnership between the Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET), a Deemed-to-be University, and A.P. Moller-Maersk. The facility has been established with an investment of INR 13.5 Crore, including support from the A.P. Moller Foundation, which contributed approximately INR 6.5 Crore (USD 750,000) to the project, further strengthening the 25+ year collaboration between AMET and Maersk.

The Maritime Simulation Centre features state-of-the-art technology, including Full Mission Simulators for Deck and Engine operations, Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS), and advanced Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) laboratories. These systems will provide cadets with immersive, hands-on training in critical maritime skills, including watchkeeping and steering, collision avoidance, navigation light identification, and engine troubleshooting.

Mr. Rajesh Ramachandren delivered the Welcome Address, setting the tone for the ceremony and acknowledging the collaboration between AMET and Maersk.

Speaking at the inauguration, Honourable Union Minister Shri Sonowal commended the collaborative efforts, stating: “AMET University and Maersk have demonstrated exceptional commitment to nurturing India’s maritime talent. This world-class facility will empower our young professionals with the advanced skills needed to excel in the global shipping industry. Such initiatives are crucial for strengthening India’s position as a maritime nation and developing the next generation of skilled seafarers.”

Dr J. Ramachandran, Founder & Chancellor of AMET University, emphasised the institution’s long-standing commitment to maritime excellence: “For over three decades, AMET has been at the forefront of maritime education in India. From our humble beginnings with just 14 cadets, we have grown into a globally recognised institution. This Maritime Simulation Centre represents our continued dedication to developing world-class maritime professionals. It stands as a testament to our vision of making AMET a global maritime knowledge hub that produces competent seafarers ready for the challenges of modern shipping.”

Ms Nynne Norman Scheuer, Senior Director – Head of Marine People & Culture at Maersk, reinforced the company’s commitment to industry development: “Our partnership with AMET reflects Maersk’s unwavering commitment to career development and giving back to the maritime industry. By investing in advanced simulation technology and training infrastructure, we are not just developing skilled professionals for our own operations but contributing to the growth of the entire maritime sector. This facility will help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, ensuring that graduates are truly ready for the challenges of modern shipping.”

The Maritime Simulation Centre enables cadets to engage in realistic maritime scenarios within a controlled academic setting, significantly improving their skills before transitioning to real sea operations. Through highly authentic simulations, students will acquire exceptional practical experience and understand the complexities of modern maritime tasks, adhering to the high standards expected in the global maritime sector.

This inauguration further consolidates AMET’s reputation as India’s premier maritime education institution. It underscores the success of its strategic partnership with Maersk–a collaboration that continues to pioneer innovative educational models and shape the future of seafaring at both national and international levels.

