VinFast Opens First Showroom In India Ahead Of EV Plant Launch, Targets 35 Dealerships By Year-End

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast opened its first Indian showroom in Surat, Gujarat, ahead of launching a local plant. The outlet marks its retail debut, with plans for 35 dealerships by year-end and locally assembled premium EVs VF 6 and VF 7.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 27, 2025 23:24:58 IST

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast inaugurated its first showroom in India, in Surat, Gujarat ahead of its plant inauguration.

This inauguration marks a significant milestone in the company’s retail journey in the country.
The outlet serves as the brand’s physical touchpoint in India, underscoring VinFast’s long-term commitment to establishing a strong, customer-centric electric mobility ecosystem.

The dealership, ‘VinFast Surat,’ is promoted by Chandan Car, a leading name in India’s automotive retail sector. VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary, made this announcement in a statement on Sunday.

Located in Piplod in Surat, the dealership will serve as a one-stop destination for VinFast’s prospective buyers.

Spread out on 3,000 Sq.Ft. the facility will offer product experiences, vehicle purchase journeys, and after-sales support. The Showroom will showcase VinFast’s upcoming range of premium electric SUVs – VF 6 and VF 7.

India is also the first market where VinFast is launching the right-hand drive version of the VF 7 and VF 6.

As part of its ambitious roadmap, the company aims to launch 35 dealerships by year-end, across 27 plus cities, the statement said.

VinFast officially opened pre-bookings for its premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7 on July 15, 2025.

Customers can now book their preferred VinFast premium electric SUV either at the exclusive showrooms or through the official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of Rs 21,000.

The vehicles will be locally assembled at VinFast’s upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to India as a strategic market and future hub for electric vehicle production.

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, “The first VinFast Showroom in Surat, Gujarat is a symbol of our deep commitment to India. We are excited to bring the VinFast experience closer to Indian consumers. With this dealership in Gujarat, we aim to offer not just electric vehicles, but a complete ownership journey built on quality, trust, and service excellence.”

“With trusted partners like Chandan Car, we are building a future-ready EV ecosystem in the country. Their proven automotive expertise, combined with VinFast’s technology and vision, will help shape a premium EV experience for Indian customers.”

As part of its India market entry, VinFast has formed strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to establish a nationwide network for charging and after-sales services. Further reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies, a leading Indian clean-tech company, to promote battery recycling and develop a circular battery value chain.

Nasdaq-listed VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer — product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. 

(Inputs from ANI)

