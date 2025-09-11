LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms

Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms

Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 18:26:07 IST

PRNewswire

London [UK], September 11: Zeki Data, the UK-based deep-tech intelligence firm, today unveiled Company Diagnostics, a breakthrough tool that reveals organisational health and hidden risks inside deep-tech companies–far beyond what financials or pitch decks disclose.

Drawing on Zeki’s global Talent IQ dataset, Company Diagnostics combines workforce, financial, and competitive signals to deliver a clear, predictive view of execution strength and scaling capability. Organizations may select to receive concise, expert-authored reports or structured datasets for integration into investment and strategy workflows.

“In deep-tech, the real indicator of future innovation is hidden in the people, not just the numbers,” said Tom Hurd, CEO & Co-Founder of Zeki Data. “Company Diagnostics surfaces overlooked signals–talent alignment, technical depth, and execution readiness–so investors and strategists can make decisions with confidence.”

Zeki is tracking 1,500 companies–700 listed and 800 private–across 30+ countries, covering 3 million professionals in 4,500 domains and 100+ deep-tech verticals. Reports leverage 50+ proprietary Zeki-Score metrics, updated monthly with a time series back to 2010.

Key benefits include:

* Spot hidden risks — Detect attrition hotspots, weak scaling, and talent misalignments before they impact performance.

* Link talent to outcomes — Map technical depth, innovation pedigree, and peer recognition to financial and market positioning.

* Decision-ready delivery — Choose rapid PDF snapshots or full data feeds for deeper analysis and benchmarking.

Use cases:

* Venture capital and private equity — enhance diligence, benchmark scaling momentum, and anticipate execution risks.

* Public market investors — integrate innovation signals, identify anomalous hiring, and generate alpha opportunities.

* M&A teams — validate technical depth and de-risk acquisitions before closing.

Delivery options include monthly data subscriptions or one-off PDF reports, supporting both continuous monitoring and single, high-stakes decisions. To request a demo or learn more, visit zekidata.com.

About Zeki Data

Zeki Data is a UK-based deep-tech intelligence company providing the most accurate human-capital and organisational diagnostics available. Its proprietary datasets track millions of scientists, engineers, and innovators worldwide. Founded by Tom Hurd, a former senior intelligence leader, Zeki applies counter-terrorism-grade analytics to business, helping clients forecast innovation potential and manage risk. Learn more at zekidata.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771135/Zeki_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerprnewswiretalent-iq-datasetuk-based-deep-tech-intelligence-firm

RELATED News

Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra Host 7th Edition of DHYEYA Programme in Sikar, Rajasthan
Stock market Today: Indian Stock Market Hits 3-Week Highs As Sensex And Nifty Close Strong On September 11, 2025
Green fuels and sustainability defining India's mobility transition: Hyundai MD
Is the Criticism Against Ethanol Program Just A Paid Campaign? Nitin Gadkari Highlights Its Benefits and Vehicle Scrapping Boost
Miles U.S. Pathway: Redefining the Future of Global Accounting Careers

LATEST NEWS

Big Blow to Pakistan Ahead of Clash with India: Is Salman Agha Not Fit for the Asia Cup 2025?
Asia Cup 2025: The Records Rohit Sharma Missed Before T20I Retirement
Patiala House Court grants 12-day custody of Ashhar Danish, Kamran Qureshi to police in ISIS terror module case
India, Mauritius move closer to implementing trade in local currencies as central banks discuss technical details: MEA
"Couldn't get Botox for a year": Amanda Seyfried's "sacrifice" for 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms
Biggest Red Flags Of Each Zodiac Sign To Watch Out For In Relationships
Bengal Warriorz look to return to winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas in Jaipur in PKL Season 12
BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 3 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Homemade Remedies To Permanently Get Rid Of Lizards Naturally
Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms
Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms
Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms
Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms

QUICK LINKS