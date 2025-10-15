LIVE TV
Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Exam Review Here

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Exam Review Here

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the Bihar STET exam from October 14 to November 16. The BSEB conducted the Bihar STET Paper 1 on 14th October 2025 in the morning shift from 09:30 am to 12:00 pm. Bihar STET Paper 2 will be conducted between November 01 to November 16, 2026. Candidates can now check the Bihar STET October 14 Exam analysis.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 15, 2025 11:45:39 IST

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Exam Review Here

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the Bihar STET exam from October 14 to November 16. The BSEB conducted the Bihar STET Paper 1 on 14th October 2025 in the morning shift from 09:30 am to 12:00 pm. Bihar STET Paper 2 will be conducted between November 01 to November 16, 2026. Candidates can now check the Bihar STET October 14 Exam analysis. 

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level 

Candidates can check the Bihar Paper 1 Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) for shift 1 subject-wise difficulty level below: 

Bihar STET 14th October Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level

Section

Level of Difficulty

Subject Concerned

moderate

Art of Teaching

moderate

General Knowledge

moderate

Environmental Science

easy to moderate

Mathematical Aptitude

moderate

Logical Reasoning

moderate

Total

moderate

Bihar STET 2025 Subject-Wise Difficulty Level

Candidates can check the Bihar STET 14th October Exam Section-wise difficulty level: 

Bihar STET 2025 Section-Wise Difficulty Level

Section

Level of Difficulty 

Chemistry

Easy to Moderate

Physics

Moderate

Biology

Moderate

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis: Number of Good Attempts

As per the UGC NET 2025 Paper 1 analysis for Shift 1 held on 14th October, a good number of attempts is expected to range between 120-130 questions out of 150. Candidates who have attempted 40 questions from the upper section correctly are likely to have a strong chance of qualifying for the Bihar STET exam. 

BSTET Expected Cut Off 2025

Category 

Expected Cut off Percentage

General

50% (75 marks)

BC

45.5%

EBC

42.5%

SC/ST/PwD/Women

40%
First published on: Oct 15, 2025 11:45 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Exam Review Here

