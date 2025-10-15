Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Exam Review Here

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the Bihar STET exam from October 14 to November 16. The BSEB conducted the Bihar STET Paper 1 on 14th October 2025 in the morning shift from 09:30 am to 12:00 pm. Bihar STET Paper 2 will be conducted between November 01 to November 16, 2026. Candidates can now check the Bihar STET October 14 Exam analysis.

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level

Candidates can check the Bihar Paper 1 Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) for shift 1 subject-wise difficulty level below:

Bihar STET 14th October Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level Section Level of Difficulty Subject Concerned moderate Art of Teaching moderate General Knowledge moderate Environmental Science easy to moderate Mathematical Aptitude moderate Logical Reasoning moderate Total moderate

Bihar STET 2025 Subject-Wise Difficulty Level

Candidates can check the Bihar STET 14th October Exam Section-wise difficulty level:

Bihar STET 2025 Section-Wise Difficulty Level Section Level of Difficulty Chemistry Easy to Moderate Physics Moderate Biology Moderate

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis: Number of Good Attempts

A good number of attempts is expected to range between 120-130 questions out of 150. Candidates who have attempted 40 questions from the upper section correctly are likely to have a strong chance of qualifying for the Bihar STET exam.

