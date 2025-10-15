Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Exam Review Here

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the Bihar STET exam from October 14 to November 16. The BSEB conducted the Bihar STET Paper 1 on 14th October 2025 in the morning shift from 09:30 am to 12:00 pm. Bihar STET Paper 2 will be conducted between November 01 to November 16, 2026. Candidates can now check the Bihar STET October 14 Exam analysis.
Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level
Candidates can check the Bihar Paper 1 Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) for shift 1 subject-wise difficulty level below:
|
Bihar STET 14th October Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level
|
Section
|
Level of Difficulty
|
Subject Concerned
|
moderate
|
Art of Teaching
|
moderate
|
General Knowledge
|
moderate
|
Environmental Science
|
easy to moderate
|
Mathematical Aptitude
|
moderate
|
Logical Reasoning
|
moderate
|
Total
|
moderate
Bihar STET 2025 Subject-Wise Difficulty Level
Candidates can check the Bihar STET 14th October Exam Section-wise difficulty level:
|
Bihar STET 2025 Section-Wise Difficulty Level
|
Section
|
Level of Difficulty
|
Chemistry
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Physics
|
Moderate
|
Biology
|
Moderate
Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis: Number of Good Attempts
As per the UGC NET 2025 Paper 1 analysis for Shift 1 held on 14th October, a good number of attempts is expected to range between 120-130 questions out of 150. Candidates who have attempted 40 questions from the upper section correctly are likely to have a strong chance of qualifying for the Bihar STET exam.
BSTET Expected Cut Off 2025
|
Category
|
Expected Cut off Percentage
|
General
|
50% (75 marks)
|
BC
|
45.5%
|
EBC
|
42.5%
|
SC/ST/PwD/Women
|
40%