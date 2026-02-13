BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: Notification For Over 40,000 Vacancies

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to begin a large-scale teacher recruitment drive under the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 for more than 40,000 posts.

The official notification is expected to be released soon on bpsc.bih.nic., following a requisition from the Bihar government’s Education Department.

The commission has confirmed the upcoming recruitment through an official statement shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

What did BPSC say about Teacher Recruitment TRE 4.0

In its official communication, BPSC stated that it has received a requisition from the General Administration Department for appointments to the posts of School Teacher and Headmaster under the Education Department.

The commission added that a consolidated advertisement detailing online application dates and post-wise vacancies will be published shortly on its website.

How many vacancies are expected

While the final vacancy break-up will be released with the notification, BPSC Teacher Recruitment TRE 4.0 is expected to cover over 40,000 teaching posts across government schools in Bihar. The recruitment drive is likely to include positions at the primary level as well as headmaster roles.

How to apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2026 online

Once the application window opens, candidates will be able to apply through bpsc.bih.nic.in. The process involves registering on the portal, selecting the relevant recruitment link, filling out the application form with personal and academic details, uploading documents, and submitting the form online. Applicants are advised to keep a printed copy for reference.

What is the application fee for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment

The application fee has been set at Rs 200 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and women categories. Candidates from all other categories will be required to pay Rs 750. Fee payment will be accepted through online modes only.

Who is eligible for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment

Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree with at least fifty percent marks to be eligible. Applicants from SC, ST, PwD, women, and EWS categories will receive a five percent relaxation in minimum qualifying marks. The upper age limit is 60 years, as per existing recruitment rules.

What is the exam pattern for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2026

The examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 150 marks. The paper will have two sections, General Studies and Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd), with equal weightage.

Each correct answer carries one mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. The exam duration is two and a half hours.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2026 notification, application dates, and exam schedule.

Also Read: CUET PG 2026 Exam Date and Schedule: Check Shift-wise Timings, Pattern, Eligibility