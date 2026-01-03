LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ riyadh FBI donald trump 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ riyadh FBI donald trump 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ riyadh FBI donald trump 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ riyadh FBI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ riyadh FBI donald trump 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ riyadh FBI donald trump 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ riyadh FBI donald trump 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ riyadh FBI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh reminder to all affiliated schools to strictly adhere to guidelines for Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, internal assessments, and project work for the 2026 board exams. The board said strict compliance is essential to ensure a smooth and error-free evaluation process.

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here (Pic Credits: X)
CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 3, 2026 10:06:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh reminder to all affiliated schools to strictly adhere to guidelines for Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, internal assessments, and project work for the 2026 board exams. The board said strict compliance is essential to ensure a smooth and error-free evaluation process.

You Might Be Interested In

CBSE reiterated that practical exams carry significant weight in the final results and must be treated on par with theory papers by schools, students, and parents alike.

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Schedule And Rules

As per the board’s notification, practical exams, internal assessments, and project evaluations for both classes must be conducted between January 1 and February 14. All practical-related activities must be completed within this timeframe.

You Might Be Interested In

Schools have been directed to upload practical marks on the same day the examination is held. Once uploaded, marks cannot be edited, making accuracy during data entry mandatory.

CBSE Exam: Answer Books And Labs

CBSE has instructed schools to ensure an adequate supply of practical answer books well in advance. Any shortage must be immediately reported to the respective CBSE regional office.

In addition, all science laboratories must be fully equipped before the exams begin. Required instruments, chemicals, and materials should be arranged early to avoid disruptions during assessments.

Strict Guidelines For Examiners

For Class 12 practical exams, only examiners officially appointed by CBSE are authorised to conduct evaluations. Schools are not permitted to appoint examiners independently. The board has warned that practical exams may be cancelled if unauthorised examiners are engaged.

Schools have also been advised to coordinate with external examiners ahead of time to prevent last-minute delays.

Support For Students With Special Needs

The board has asked schools to make suitable arrangements for students with special needs. Necessary facilities and assistance must be provided to ensure a comfortable and stress-free examination environment.

No Exemptions For Sports Or Other Events

CBSE clarified that students participating in national or international sports events will not be granted exemptions from practical exams, nor will separate exam dates be arranged. Such students must appear as per the schedule fixed by their schools.

Warning Against Rule Violations

CBSE has cautioned that failure to follow instructions may lead to cancellation of practical exams. The board also informed schools that remuneration rates for teachers and examiners involved in practical exams have been revised for the 2025–26 academic year.

Guidance For Students And Parents

Students have been advised to complete their practical files and projects on time and stay in regular contact with their schools for updates. Parents are also encouraged to monitor school communications closely.

Reiterating its stand, CBSE said practical exams are as crucial as theory papers, and careful preparation along with strict adherence to guidelines is key for students appearing in the 2026 board examinations.

READ MORE: Who Is Edward Nathan Varghese? IIT-Hyderabad Student Lands With This Hefty Package, Highest In Institute’s History | Here’s What We Know

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 10:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cbseCBSE 2026CBSE Practical ExamsCBSE Practical Exams 2026Class 10 And 12 Students Guidelines

RELATED News

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

ISGJ Annual Convocation Celebrates New Talent Shaping India’s Gems & Jewellery Future

IDT’s 15th Convocation Ceremony Held Grandly at Avadh Utopia, Surat

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

“Who Ran This Campaign, Tried To Organise A Strike”: Sanjeev Bikhchandani Backs Zomato Owner Deepinder Goyal, Takes a Dig at Raghav Chadha Amid Gig Worker Strike Debate

WATCH | Nepal’s Buddha Air Flight Skids Off Runway, 55 Onboard Escape Narrowly

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps

First Supermoon Of 2026: When Will It Be Visible In India | Here’s What We Know

‘Did Strange Things’: Himachal Student Accused Professor For Sexual Misconduct, Chilling Video Surfaces On Internet Before Her Death | WATCH

Are US-Iran Tensions Reaching A Breaking Point? Protests Sweep Iran, Trump Warns Of Possible Intervention, Economic And Nuclear Pressures Intensify – Here’s What We Know

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Film Sees Shocking Dip After Decent Opening Buzz

Winter Storms Worsen Gaza Crisis: 1.9 Million Displaced Palestinians at Risk, Nations Urge Israel to Allow Unhindered Humanitarian Aid

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here
CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here
CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here
CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

QUICK LINKS