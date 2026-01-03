CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh reminder to all affiliated schools to strictly adhere to guidelines for Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, internal assessments, and project work for the 2026 board exams. The board said strict compliance is essential to ensure a smooth and error-free evaluation process.

CBSE reiterated that practical exams carry significant weight in the final results and must be treated on par with theory papers by schools, students, and parents alike.

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Schedule And Rules

As per the board’s notification, practical exams, internal assessments, and project evaluations for both classes must be conducted between January 1 and February 14. All practical-related activities must be completed within this timeframe.

Schools have been directed to upload practical marks on the same day the examination is held. Once uploaded, marks cannot be edited, making accuracy during data entry mandatory.

CBSE Exam: Answer Books And Labs

CBSE has instructed schools to ensure an adequate supply of practical answer books well in advance. Any shortage must be immediately reported to the respective CBSE regional office.

In addition, all science laboratories must be fully equipped before the exams begin. Required instruments, chemicals, and materials should be arranged early to avoid disruptions during assessments.

Strict Guidelines For Examiners

For Class 12 practical exams, only examiners officially appointed by CBSE are authorised to conduct evaluations. Schools are not permitted to appoint examiners independently. The board has warned that practical exams may be cancelled if unauthorised examiners are engaged.

Schools have also been advised to coordinate with external examiners ahead of time to prevent last-minute delays.

Support For Students With Special Needs

The board has asked schools to make suitable arrangements for students with special needs. Necessary facilities and assistance must be provided to ensure a comfortable and stress-free examination environment.

No Exemptions For Sports Or Other Events

CBSE clarified that students participating in national or international sports events will not be granted exemptions from practical exams, nor will separate exam dates be arranged. Such students must appear as per the schedule fixed by their schools.

Warning Against Rule Violations

CBSE has cautioned that failure to follow instructions may lead to cancellation of practical exams. The board also informed schools that remuneration rates for teachers and examiners involved in practical exams have been revised for the 2025–26 academic year.

Guidance For Students And Parents

Students have been advised to complete their practical files and projects on time and stay in regular contact with their schools for updates. Parents are also encouraged to monitor school communications closely.

Reiterating its stand, CBSE said practical exams are as crucial as theory papers, and careful preparation along with strict adherence to guidelines is key for students appearing in the 2026 board examinations.

