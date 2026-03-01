LIVE TV


Home > Education > Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates

Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates

The Central Bank of India has released a detailed notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) 2026.

Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026
Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 1, 2026 17:13:46 IST

Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates

The Central Bank of India has released a detailed notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) 2026 across multiple technology, IT, and risk management domains. A total of 275 vacancies have been announced across different scales.

The online registration process began on February 28, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply until March 23, 2026, through the official application portal.

What are the important dates for the Central Bank of India SO 2026

Candidates planning to apply should note the following key recruitment dates:

The online registration process began on February 28, 2026, with the last date to apply set for March 23, 2026, while the online examination and the tentative interview are scheduled to be held in April 2026.

Applicants have been advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid technical issues.

What are the vacancy details for SO posts

The 275 Specialist Officer vacancies are spread across several streams, including Software Development (Java, Dot Net), Mobile App Development, Database Administration, Digital Channel Management, Information and Cyber Security, Network and Cloud Administration, Data Engineering, Data Science, DevSecOps, Gen AI, IT Risk Management, and other technical roles.

Category-wise reservation includes 41 posts for SC, 20 for ST, 74 for OBC, 27 for EWS, and 113 for Unreserved candidates. Additionally, 11 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

What is the eligibility criteria for the Central Bank of India SO 2026

The eligibility cut-off date is January 31, 2026. Most roles require a full-time BE/BTech or MCA degree from a recognised university, along with two to ten years of post-qualification experience, depending on the post and scale.

Some positions may require or prefer professional certifications in areas such as Oracle, Red Hat, VMware, Microsoft technologies, Spring, or cybersecurity.

How to apply for the Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026

The SO application process is completely online. Candidates can apply by following these steps:

  • Visit ibpsreg.ibps.in/cbisofeb26
  • Click on New Registration
  • Enter basic details to generate login credentials
  • Fill in the application form carefully
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Once the final submission is completed, no changes will be allowed.

What Other Key Details Candidates Must Know

Applicants must meet the Government of India nationality norms. Existing employees of the bank with at least three years of service may apply, but will need to resign from their current role if selected.

The bank has clarified that the number of vacancies is provisional and may change based on organisational requirements. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before submitting applications.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 5:13 PM IST
Tags: Central Bank of India SO notification 2026Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026

Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates

Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates

Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates
Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates
Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates
Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates

