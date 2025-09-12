CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in

CM Shri Admission Test 2025 Admit Card OUT: The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, has recently released the Chief Minister Schools of High Quality Education (CM SHRI) Admission Test 2025 Admit Cards on September 12, 2025. Students can now access and download their admit cards from the official website edudel.nic.in using their registration ID and mobile number or with their name, mobile number, and class.

The CM Shri Admission Test 2025 is being conducted for entry into Classes 6, ,7 and 8 for the academic year 2025–26. The examination will take place on September 13, 2025, in a single session scheduled from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Direct Link to Download CM SHRI School 2025 Admission Test Admit Card Link 1 – Click Here

Direct Link to Download CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card Link 2 – Click Here

How to Download CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DoE Delhi

Step 2: Click on CM SHRI Admission Test 2025

Step 3: Click on the admit card link provided

Step 4: Enter the registration ID and mobile number or name, mobile number and class

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

CM SHRI Admission 2025: Exam Pattern

The CM Shri entrance exam will have 100 questions, each worth one mark. Candidates will have 150 minutes to complete the exam. The admission test will be conducted on an OMR sheet and will include questions in both Hindi and English. Subjects in the exam include Hindi, English, General Knowledge, Mental Eligibility, and Maths. The results will be announced on September 20.