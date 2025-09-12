LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in

CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in

CM Shri Admission Test 2025 Admit Card OUT: The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, has recently released the Chief Minister Schools of High Quality Education (CM SHRI) Admission Test 2025 Admit Cards on September 12, 2025. Students can now access and download their admit cards from the official website edudel.nic.in using their registration ID and mobile number or with their name, mobile number, and class.

CM Shri Admission Test 2025 is being conducted for entry into Classes 6, 7 and 8 for the academic year 2025–26. (Representative Image: Official Website)
CM Shri Admission Test 2025 is being conducted for entry into Classes 6, 7 and 8 for the academic year 2025–26. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 12, 2025 14:24:03 IST

CM Shri Admission Test 2025 Admit Card OUT: The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, has recently released the Chief Minister Schools of High Quality Education (CM SHRI) Admission Test 2025 Admit Cards on September 12, 2025. Students can now access and download their admit cards from the official website edudel.nic.in using their registration ID and mobile number or with their name, mobile number, and class. 

The CM Shri Admission Test 2025 is being conducted for entry into Classes 6, ,7 and 8 for the academic year 2025–26. The examination will take place on September 13, 2025, in a single session scheduled from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Direct Link to Download CM SHRI School 2025 Admission Test Admit Card Link 1 – Click Here

Direct Link to Download CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card Link 2 – Click Here

How to Download CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DoE Delhi

Step 2: Click on CM SHRI Admission Test 2025

Step 3: Click on the admit card link provided

Step 4: Enter the registration ID and mobile number or name, mobile number and class

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

CM SHRI Admission 2025: Exam Pattern 

The CM Shri entrance exam will have 100 questions, each worth one mark. Candidates will have 150 minutes to complete the exam. The admission test will be conducted on an OMR sheet and will include questions in both Hindi and English. Subjects in the exam include Hindi, English, General Knowledge, Mental Eligibility, and Maths. The results will be announced on September 20.

Tags: CM Shri Admission TestCM Shri Admission Test 2025CM Shri Admission Test 2025 Admit CardCM Shri Admission Test 2025 Admit Card linkCM Shri Admission Test dateCM Shri exam dateCM Shri exam patternDelhi Governmentdownload CM Shri Admission Test 2025 Admit Card

RELATED News

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes
Straight Thumb VS Curved Thumb: What Your Thumb Shape Reveals About Your Hidden Personality Traits
Wordle Hint For September 12, 2025: This Five-Letter-Word Implies Beating Strongly And Regularly
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in
BHU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared on bhu.ac.in |Check Cut-off

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
Bring Out Your Child’s Full Potential: Smart Time Table Hacks Every Parent Should Know
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
This Country Is Buying Gold In Huge Quantity, Not US, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Benjamin Netanyahu Okays E1 Settlement Expansion in West Bank: Is the Two-State Solution Dead?
Long delayed Anthony Mackie starrer 'Desert Warrior' to be screened at Zurich Film Festival 2025
Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family
CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in
CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in
CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in
CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in

QUICK LINKS