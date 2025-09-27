LIVE TV
Home > Education > DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: Direct Link to Download PDF, Check Registration Dates, Application Fees, Selection Process

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recently released the DDA recruitment notification PDF 2025. Candidates will be able to apply for DDA Recruitment 2025 from 6th October 2025 through the official website www.dda.gov.in. DDA has invited online applicants to fill 1732 vacancies for various positions from Group A, B, and C.

DDA released DDA recruitment notification PDF 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 27, 2025 17:59:48 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recently released the DDA recruitment notification PDF 2025. Candidates will be able to apply for DDA Recruitment 2025 from 6th October 2025 through the official website www.dda.gov.in. DDA has invited online applicants to fill 1732 vacancies for various positions from Group A, B, and C. 

DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT

The DDA Recruitment Notification 2025 PDF includes important details, including important dates, application form, application fees, educational qualification, selection procedure, age limit, and more. 

Direct Link for DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF: Click Here

DDA Recruitment 2025: Overview 

Particulars  Overview 
Organization Name Delhi Development Authority (DDA)
Post Name Vaiorus Post 
Group Groups A, B, and C
Vacancies 1732
Exam Level National
Category Govt Jobs 
Application Mode Online 
Registration Date 6th October to 5th November 2025 
Selection Process

Online Exam

Interview
Job Location Delhi 
Official Website  www.dda.gov.in 

DDA Recruitment 2025: Important Dates 

Interested candidates can apply online for DDA Recruitment 2025 from 6th October 2025 to 5th November 2025. 

Event Important Dates
DDA Notification  26th September 2025 
Application Date 6th October 2025 till 10 am 
Last Date to Apply Online 5th November 2025 till 6 pm 
Last Date to Pay Application Fee 5th November 2025 till 6 pm 
DDA Exam Date (Tentative) December 2025- January 2026 

DDA Recruitment 2025: Vacancies 

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) aims to fill 1732 vacancies for various posts, including Junior Engineer (JE), Stenographer Grade D, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Naib Tehsildar, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and other roles.

DDA Vacancy 2025: Group Wise 

Groups  Vacancies 
Group A  53 
Group B  324
Group C  1355
Total  1732 

DDA Vacancy 2025: Category Wise 

Categories  Vacancies 
UR  769
SC 207
ST 131
OBC  452
EWS 173
Total  1732
QUICK LINKS