DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: Direct Link to Download PDF, Check Registration Dates, Application Fees, Selection Process

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recently released the DDA recruitment notification PDF 2025. Candidates will be able to apply for DDA Recruitment 2025 from 6th October 2025 through the official website www.dda.gov.in. DDA has invited online applicants to fill 1732 vacancies for various positions from Group A, B, and C.

DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT

The DDA Recruitment Notification 2025 PDF includes important details, including important dates, application form, application fees, educational qualification, selection procedure, age limit, and more.

Direct Link for DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF: Click Here

DDA Recruitment 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Organization Name Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Post Name Vaiorus Post Group Groups A, B, and C Vacancies 1732 Exam Level National Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Online Registration Date 6th October to 5th November 2025 Selection Process Online Exam Interview Job Location Delhi Official Website www.dda.gov.in

DDA Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Interested candidates can apply online for DDA Recruitment 2025 from 6th October 2025 to 5th November 2025.

Event Important Dates DDA Notification 26th September 2025 Application Date 6th October 2025 till 10 am Last Date to Apply Online 5th November 2025 till 6 pm Last Date to Pay Application Fee 5th November 2025 till 6 pm DDA Exam Date (Tentative) December 2025- January 2026

DDA Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) aims to fill 1732 vacancies for various posts, including Junior Engineer (JE), Stenographer Grade D, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Naib Tehsildar, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and other roles.

DDA Vacancy 2025: Group Wise

Groups Vacancies Group A 53 Group B 324 Group C 1355 Total 1732

DDA Vacancy 2025: Category Wise