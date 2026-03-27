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Home > Education News > Delhi School Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at edudel.nic.in, How to Download Scorecard

Delhi School Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at edudel.nic.in, How to Download Scorecard

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi is expected to release the annual examination results for Classes 3, 4, and 5 for the academic session 2025–26.

Delhi School Admission Result
Delhi School Admission Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 27, 2026 10:57:35 IST

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Delhi School Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at edudel.nic.in, How to Download Scorecard

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the Annual school results for Classes 3, 4, and 5 for the year 2025–26 soon.

The students and parents will have the opportunity to access the results online through the official website. The announcement of the results would be a significant one for the primary school students of Delhi schools, as it would reflect on their academic performance, conceptual understanding, and progression to the next class.

Where to check Delhi Class 3, 4, 5 result 2026

The results would be shown on the official website of the Directorate of Education, edudel. nic. in. Some schools on their end might also provide the results through their internal systems or printout report cards.

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How to check Delhi school result 2025–26 online

Students can check the results by following these steps:

  • Go to the official website of Edudel. nic. in
  • Click on Class 3, 4, 5 Result 2025–26
  • Enter the required details – student ID, class, section, etc.
  • Submit the details
  • Save or download the result

    It is advised to keep a printout or digital copy of the result for future reference.

What details will be mentioned in Delhi school result 2026

The marks/grades Subject-wise, overall performance, and remarks from the teacher are the key details that will be mentioned in the result sheet. These details will help parents to understand the strengths and weaknesses of their child.

How is evaluation done for Delhi primary classes

The result for classes 3 to 5 will be evaluated based on the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE)-based system.

The evaluation will be based on the overall development of the student rather than final exam results. It will include periodic tests, class participation, project work, term-wise examinations, and so on.

When will the Delhi school results 2025–26 be declared

The exact date of declaration is still pending. The students and parents are advised to frequently check the official website for updates and activate the result link.

What is the promotion policy for Classes 3 to 5

The existing policy in Delhi government schools states that students will be promoted to the next successive class. The focus for primary classes will be foundational learning and identifying gaps rather than detaining students on the basis of exam results. The feedback given on the performance will be important for further academic support.

What should parents keep in mind after the result declaration

Parents should go through the report cards and discuss the performance with teachers, if required. If there are any issues regarding the marks/score/assessment, the parents can contact the school for clarification. Timely academic support will help the students to improve further in the coming academic session. 

The results have to be declared soon. Parents and students should stay tuned for official announcements and school communications.

Also Read: AP RTE Result 2026 Declared: Check First Phase Lottery List, Admission Dates, How to Download

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Tags: Delhi Class 3 resultDelhi Class 4 resultDelhi Class 5 resultDelhi primary school resultDelhi school result 2026

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Delhi School Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at edudel.nic.in, How to Download Scorecard
Delhi School Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at edudel.nic.in, How to Download Scorecard
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Delhi School Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at edudel.nic.in, How to Download Scorecard

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