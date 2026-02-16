Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

The Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result has been officially declared by DMER Haryana. Candidates who participated in the third round of state counselling can now check their seat allotment status on the official counselling portal. Both provisional and final allotment lists for Round 3 have been released.

The result applies to admissions for MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, and Post MBBS Diploma courses in government and private medical colleges across Haryana.

Where can students check the Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result

Candidates can access the Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result on the official website by visiting the notice board section. The seat allotment has been published in PDF format, allowing students to verify their selection details using their roll number or application ID.

What happens after qualifying for Round 3 counselling

Students who have been allotted seats in Round 3 must report to their assigned medical colleges within the stipulated timeline. Reporting candidates are required to complete document verification and other admission formalities in person. Entry to the institute will only be allowed with a valid seat allotment letter issued during counselling.

Seat allotment in this round has been carried out based on NEET PG marks, All India Rank, category, and the preferences filled by candidates during choice locking.

Which documents are required for verification

Candidates must carry original documents along with photocopies for verification. The required documents include NEET PG 2025 scorecard and admit card, MBBS or BDS degree certificate, mark sheets, permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by NMC, internship completion certificate, valid photo identity proof, date of birth proof, and domicile certificate for Haryana candidates. Reserved category and disability certificates are mandatory where applicable.

How to download the Haryana NEET PG Round 3 result PDF

To download the Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result, candidates should visit the official counselling website, navigate to the “Notice Board” section, and click on the Round 3 seat allotment PDF link. The file should be saved for future reference during reporting and admission.

What details are mentioned in the seat allotment list

The result PDF includes important candidate information such as NEET PG roll number, application ID, All India Rank, candidate name, father’s name, allotted course, allotted college, and category under which the seat has been assigned.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official updates and complete reporting formalities within deadlines to avoid cancellation of their allotted seats.

