Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

The Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result has been officially declared by DMER Haryana. Candidates who participated in the third round of state counselling can now check their seat allotment status.

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result
Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 16, 2026 18:48:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

The Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result has been officially declared by DMER Haryana. Candidates who participated in the third round of state counselling can now check their seat allotment status on the official counselling portal. Both provisional and final allotment lists for Round 3 have been released.

The result applies to admissions for MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, and Post MBBS Diploma courses in government and private medical colleges across Haryana.

Where can students check the Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result

Candidates can access the Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result on the official website by visiting the notice board section. The seat allotment has been published in PDF format, allowing students to verify their selection details using their roll number or application ID.

You Might Be Interested In

What happens after qualifying for Round 3 counselling

Students who have been allotted seats in Round 3 must report to their assigned medical colleges within the stipulated timeline. Reporting candidates are required to complete document verification and other admission formalities in person. Entry to the institute will only be allowed with a valid seat allotment letter issued during counselling.

Seat allotment in this round has been carried out based on NEET PG marks, All India Rank, category, and the preferences filled by candidates during choice locking.

Which documents are required for verification

Candidates must carry original documents along with photocopies for verification. The required documents include NEET PG 2025 scorecard and admit card, MBBS or BDS degree certificate, mark sheets, permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by NMC, internship completion certificate, valid photo identity proof, date of birth proof, and domicile certificate for Haryana candidates. Reserved category and disability certificates are mandatory where applicable.

How to download the Haryana NEET PG Round 3 result PDF

To download the Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result, candidates should visit the official counselling website, navigate to the “Notice Board” section, and click on the Round 3 seat allotment PDF link. The file should be saved for future reference during reporting and admission.

What details are mentioned in the seat allotment list

The result PDF includes important candidate information such as NEET PG roll number, application ID, All India Rank, candidate name, father’s name, allotted course, allotted college, and category under which the seat has been assigned.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official updates and complete reporting formalities within deadlines to avoid cancellation of their allotted seats.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Graduate 2025–26 CBT 1 Schedule Announced: Key Details Candidates Must Know

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 6:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Haryana NEET PGHaryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 ResultHaryana NEET PG Round 3NEET PG Conselling

RELATED News

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026: Important Tips Students Should Know Before Appearing For The Exam

UP Board Exam 2026: Admit Card Mandatory? Know Board Rules Before Exams

UP Scholarship 2025–26: Know the Last Date For Submitting Updated Form And Key Details Here

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

LATEST NEWS

Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions With US, Iran’s IRGC Launches ‘Smart Control’ Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz- What Is Brewing?

Who Is Ben Manenti? Italian-Australian All-Rounder Who Hammered 60 Off 25 vs England in T20 World Cup 2026

Madagascar: 59 Dead, Thousands Displaced As Tropical Cyclone Gezani Wreaks Havoc, Nearly 5,00,000 Affected

‘Imran Khan Shall Not Be Given Any Treatment Without…’ Jailed Former Pak PM’s Family Rejects Government-Appointed Doctors As 73-Year-Old Loses 85% Vision

T20 World Cup 2026: Gulbadin Naib’s ‘Sab India-Pakistan…’ Remark Grabs Attention After Afghanistan Victory

Lava Bold N2 India Launch Soon: 5000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup, Unisoc Chipset Confirmed, Here’s When You Can Buy

Can AI Threaten Creativity? Ashwini Vaishnaw Urges Strict Rules Against Deepfakes In AI Impact Summit 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: “If It Was In My Hands…” Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi Axed After Defeat Against India

Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here
Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here
Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here
Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

QUICK LINKS