Home > Education > RRB NTPC Graduate 2025–26 CBT 1 Schedule Announced: Key Details Candidates Must Know

The RRB NTPC Graduate 2025–26 recruitment process has entered a crucial phase with the release of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) schedule.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 16, 2026 18:18:20 IST

The examination will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board between March 16 and March 27, marking an important step for candidates aiming for graduate-level posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.

When Will RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Be Held

As per the official update, the RRB NTPC Graduate 2025–26 CBT 1 will be held over multiple days from March 16 to March 27. Candidates who qualify in this stage will be shortlisted for the next level, CBT 2, which will determine final merit for various graduate posts.

When Will the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card Be Released

To help candidates plan their travel, the RRB will release city intimation slips on March 6, ten days before the exam. Along with this, SC and ST candidates will receive travel passes as per government norms.

The RRB NTPC Graduate 2025–26 admit cards will be available for download from March 12, four days before the exam. Candidates must download the admit card from their respective regional RRB websites.

Is Aadhaar Mandatory for RRB NTPC Graduate Exam

Aadhaar-linked biometric verification has been made a mandatory requirement for candidates appearing in CBT 1. Candidates must carry either their original Aadhaar card or an e-verified Aadhaar to the examination centre.

Those who have not completed Aadhaar verification are advised to log in to rrbapply.gov.in and complete the process well before the exam. The board has also stressed that Aadhaar details must remain active in the UIDAI system to avoid entry issues on exam day.

What Is the Exam Pattern for RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1

The RRB NTPC Graduate 2025–26 CBT 1 will consist of 100 questions to be completed in 90 minutes. The paper will include:

  • General Awareness: 40 questions
  • Mathematics: 30 questions
  • General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 questions

Candidates with benchmark disabilities using a scribe will get 120 minutes.

What Is the Marking Scheme

Each correct answer will carry one mark, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for every wrong response. There is no negative marking for unanswered questions, encouraging candidates to attempt only what they are confident about.

With exam dates approaching, candidates are advised to stay alert, verify documents in advance, and follow all guidelines to avoid last-minute complications.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026: Important Tips Students Should Know Before Appearing For The Exam

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 6:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS