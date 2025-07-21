Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Expected Soon. Check Cut Off & Merit List Here

The Indian Army is expected to release the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 results for General Duty (GD) candidates between July 21 and July 22 on its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Overview of the Exam

During the CEE Phase (Written), which took place from June 30 to July 10, GD-specific exams were administered from June 30 to July 3.

Computer-based multiple-choice test with 13 languages.

Checking Results

Go to joinindianarmy.nic.in website

Click the link labelled “Agniveer Results 2025.”

Enter your password and registration ID to log in.

The PDF listing of eligible candidates can be viewed and downloaded.

What Follows Next:

Qualified candidates will be listed in the PDF according to category-specific cut-offs that correspond to the number of open positions.

The corresponding Army Recruiting Offices will notify the shortlisted candidates and send them their Phase II rally admit cards through their login portal.

PHASE- II:

Following physical activities such as Running, pull-ups, push-ups, high jumps and other exercises are all part of the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), which is part of the Phase II Selection Process.

And, also measurements of height, weight and chest are part of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

At rally centres, a medical examination and document verification are conducted.

Final Merit List: Determined by adding up all of the stages’ performances.

For thousands of Agniveer candidates under the Agnipath Scheme, this publication marks a crucial turning point that opens the door to the subsequent stage of medical and physical examinations. In order to prepare for the Phase II rallies, those who made shortlist should download their admit cards right away.

