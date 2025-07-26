Indian Army declares Agniveer CEE Result 2025, Check details and more

The Indian Army has officially released the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 results on its recruitment portal, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The exam took place from June 30 to July 10 and witnessed participation from thousands of aspirants across India for nearly 25,000 vacancies in roles such as General Duty, Technical, Clerk, Nursing Assistant, and Mahila Police.

How to Check Result

Go to the official Indian Army website (joinindianarmy.nic.in)

Click on the “CEE Results” link under the JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment section

Select your Army Recruiting Office (ARO) zone PDF file

Press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the downloaded PDF

If listed, you have qualified for Phase II

Phase II

Shortlisted candidates will now have to:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): Includes a 1.6 km run, push‑ups, sit‑ups, pull‑ups and other endurance drills



Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Checks height, chest, and weight standards



Medical Examination: Complete health screening by army doctors



Document Verification: Verification of identity, age, educational and category certificates



Adaptability Test: If applicable, to assess readiness for varied terrain and conditions

Phase II dates- including the physical fitness test schedule are expected between mid‑August and end‑August 2025.

Recruiting under the Agnipath Scheme

The Agnipath Scheme, which chooses young recruits between the ages of 17.5 and 21 for a four-year term, includes an Agniveer recruitment drive. Depending on their performance and suitability, chosen candidates may be granted extended employment and go through training. In this cycle, the program aims to welcome 25,000 Agniveers.

Key Pointers

Detail Information Exam Conducted June 30 – July 10, 2025 Result Declared July 26, 2025 How to Check Download zone‑wise PDF & search roll number Total Vacancies ~25,000 across various posts Next Phase PFT, PMT, Medical & Verification Agnipath Target Age Group 17.5 – 21 years

Tips for Candidates

Only rely on the official Indian Army website for result updates. Beware of unverified sources.



Download and save result PDFs for future reference.



Begin physical preparation immediately- fitness standards can be demanding. Preparation includes running, strength drills, and meeting physical measurements.



Keep essential documents ready for verification: registration, ID, academic certificates, and category proof (if applicable).



An important turning point in the hiring process is reached with the release of the Agniveer CEE results. After passing Phase I, candidates need to prepare for the rigorous medical and physical rounds. Training assignments under the transformative Agnipath initiative will follow successful completion of these stages.

