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Home > Education News > KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule

KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the KCET Admit Card 2026 today, April 10, on the official website.

KCET Admit Card 2026
KCET Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 10, 2026 13:22:30 IST

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KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the KCET Admit Card 2026 today, April 10, on the official website. 

Candidates who have applied for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website.

The candidate will have to take a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall. 

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The admit card is required to access the examination hall on the exam day on April 23 and April 24.

When will KCET Admit Card 2026 be released

The KEA follows a similar pattern of releasing the KCET hall ticket. The admit card for 2026 will be released around 11 am.

Candidates are advised to check the official portal for the download link activation. The admit card will be available only via candidate login.

Where to download the KCET Admit Card 2026

To download the KCET admit card, candidates need to visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, and the link will appear under the UGCET 2026 link on the homepage.

Candidates need to log in using the application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

How to download KCET hall ticket 2026

Students may download the admit card following the steps below:

  • Go to the official KEA website
  • Click on UGCET 2026 link
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • Click on Submit
  • Download and print the admit card

Candidates are advised to download multiple copies to avoid any last-minute problems.

What details are mentioned on KCET admit card

Key important details like candidate name, roll number, application number, exam date & time subject-wise, exam centre address, and reporting time will be listed in the KCET hall ticket.

Exam day instructions will also be given in the hall ticket, and the candidate must follow all instructions given in the admit card with utmost importance.

Students must check all information carefully after downloading the admit card. 

What to do if there is an error in KCET admit card

If a candidate finds any wrong details, like name, unclear photograph, or any missing data, then they must contact KEA authorities without any delay and get the correction done.

Correction at the last moment can cause problems for the candidate on exam day.

What are KCET 2026 exam dates and schedule

The KCET 2026 offline exam will be conducted on 23 and 24 April. The Kannada language test will be conducted on 22 April.

The exam for physics and chemistry will be held on 23rd April, and the mathematics and biology exam will be held on 24th April. Students must follow the complete exam schedule and prepare accordingly.

What are KCET exam day guidelines 2026

Candidates must submit their printout of the admit card and valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Candidates will not be allowed into the exam hall without an admit card and photo ID proof. 

Students must reach the examination centre at least 30 to 40 minutes before reporting time. No electronic devices or any prohibited items will be allowed inside the exam hall. The candidate should adhere to all directions mentioned on the admit card.

With the dates of the KCET exam approaching, candidates should download the admit card well in advance and should carefully verify all the particulars so as to avoid any last-minute concerns.

Also Read: BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions

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Tags: KCET 2026 admit card downloadKCET Admit Card 2026KCET examKCET hall ticket 2026KEA KCET

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KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule
KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule
KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule
KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule

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