Home > Education > LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Click Now for Direct Link to Download Assistant Administrative Officers Hall Ticket

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Click Now for Direct Link to Download Assistant Administrative Officers Hall Ticket

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has recently announced the exam dates for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) exam on its official website. The LIC AAO Prelims exam has been scheduled for 3rd October 2025. The official has not yet released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website www.lic.india.in for the latest updates.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 25, 2025 00:45:49 IST

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has recently announced the exam dates for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) exam on its official website. The LIC AAO Prelims exam has been scheduled for 3rd October 2025. The official has not yet released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website www.lic.india.in for the latest updates. 

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025

Candidates will be able to download the LIC AAO Admit Card when it is issued. The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set to conduct the preliminary exam for over a lakh of allotted candidates to fill in 841 LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) vacancies. 

LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025

LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025 provides important details, including prelims exam shift timings, reporting time, exam centre, and exam day instructions. Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket by using their registration number and password on the official website  www.lic.india.in

How to Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in. 
  • Click on LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
  • Check the hall ticket and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

Direct Link for LIC AAO Admit Card 2025- Soon to be released

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: LIC Prelims Exam Pattern 

The LIC Prelims Exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section). A total of 100 questions will be asked, and the maximum mark is 70. The exam duration is one hour.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: LIC Prelims Question Paper Sections 

Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will have 35 questions of 35 marks, and English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension will have 30 questions of 30 marks. The English Language test will be of a qualifying nature and the marks thereof will not be counted for ranking.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned 

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 includes the following details for candidates to check before the exam. 

  • Name of the Applicant 
  • Examination Name
  • Time Duration
  • Exam Centre Name and Code
  • Applicant Photograph
  • Applicant Roll Number 
  • Father’s Name or Mother’s Name 
  • Centre Address
  • Exam Date and Time 
  • Candidate’s Date of Birth 
  • Category (ST/SC/OBC Other)
  • Gender 
  • Important examination instructions
  • Signature of candidate and exam counsellor 
