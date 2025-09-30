LIC AAO Exam 2025: Check Revised Exam Centres & Timings After Rain Damage, Download Updated Admit Card Here

LIC AAO Exam 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to conduct the LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 on 3rd October 2025. As per the official notice, LIC has changed the exam centres and timings of some of the venues for the candidates who appeared for the Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist & Specialist) Posts.

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Changed Exam Centres

LIC has changed the LIC AAO Prelims Exam centres from the allotted to the venue of Ion Digital Zone IDZ Perecherla Universal College of Engg. & Tech and Dokiparru Post Narasaraopeta Road Medikondururmandal Guntur AP 522438. The LIC AAO exam centres have been revised due to rain damage and safety for the candidates.

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Exam Centre Notice

Candidates are advised to check the LIC AAO Prelim changed exam centre notice released on the official website lic.india.in to check the new exam venue before the LIC AAO Prelims exam.

Direct Link to Download Update LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025- Click Here

List of LIC AAO Changed Exam Centres