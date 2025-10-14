Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: SSC, HSC Exam Dates OUT, Complete List of Theory and Practical Exam Dates

Maharashtra Board Exam Date 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has recently announced the Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2026 exam dates. The Maharashtra board is set to conduct the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams from February 2026 to March 2026. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam must check the official website for the latest updates.

Maharashtra Board Exam Date 2026

Maharashtra Board is set to conduct the Maharashtra HSC 2026 Theory Exam from February 10 to March 18, 2026, while the Maharashtra SSC 2026 Theory Exam will take place between February 20 to March 18, 2026. Maharashtra board 10th practical exam 2026 will be conducted from January 23 to February 9, 2026, while the Maharashtra board 12th practical exam will be held between February 2 to 18, 2026. Candidates are advised to start the final preparation for the exam to secure the targeted marks.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2026: Dates

Maharashtra SSC and HSC Exam 2026 subject-wise datesheet will soon be released on the official website. Following is the Maharashtra board theory and practical exam dates for the SSC and HSC exam 2026:

Class Theory Practical SSC February 20 to March 18, 2026 January 23 to February 9, 2026 HSC February 10 to March 18, 2026 February 2 to 18, 2026



