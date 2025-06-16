Rajasthan Brothers Make NEET 2025 History: Duo Cracks Exam Together, Proud Father Calls Them ‘Karan Arjun’

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of NEET (UG) 2025, India’s most competitive medical entrance exam. Among the standout achievements this year is that of two real brothers from Rajasthan who conquered the challenge side by side.

NEET Success for Anish and Ashish Bidiyasar

Hailing from Didwana in Nagaur district, Anish Bidiyasar and Ashish Bidiyasar prepared for the exam while studying at a private coaching centre in Sikar.

Both cleared NEET with commendable ranks.

Anish achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 194 along with a category rank of 46.

His brother Ashish followed closely with an AIR of 244 and a category rank of 66.

Family Support Drove Their NEET Preparation

Their father is a contractor and their mother manages the home. The brothers say the foundation of their success lies in their parents’ continuous support and sacrifices.

Ashish recalled how both of them shifted from Nagaur to Sikar to prepare for NEET.

They shared a room in a hostel, stuck to a similar daily routine, studied together, and even created practice tests for each other.

They heavily emphasized self-study, dedicating around eight hours each day to their preparation.

Throughout their NEET journey, they chose not to use mobile phones at all, remaining completely focused on their goal.

Dream of Becoming Doctors Now Closer

Ashish said, “Our family’s dream has always been for both of us to become doctors together. That dream is now closer than ever as we hope to study at one of the top medical universities in the country.”

Both brothers are now on track to turn that shared dream into reality, with top medical colleges likely on the horizon.

Father Proudly Calls Them His ‘Karan-Arjun’

Their father expressed his pride by saying, “My sons are like Karan and Arjun. They never fought. They’ve always had a strong bond and supported each other. I’ve given them the right values since childhood, and today their hard work has paid off.”

He mentioned that both sons remained in the hostel during their entire preparation.

Even during festivals or family weddings, they didn’t visit home, showing how deeply committed they were to succeeding in NEET.

