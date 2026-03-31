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Home > Education News > RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%

RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%

Sonu Mehra, son of a daily-wage labourer from Badagaon, Tonk, topped the RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 exams with an impressive score of 99.80 per cent.

Sonu Mehra, RBSE Class 12 Science Topper (Photo:X)
Sonu Mehra, RBSE Class 12 Science Topper (Photo:X)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 31, 2026 17:35:16 IST

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RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) announced the result for Class 12 2026 on Tuesday, March 31, at 10 AM. The science stream students excelled in the exams, with the state topper scoring nearly an all-ones result.

Sonu Mehra of Badagaon, Tonk district, topped RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 with 99.80 per cent. Sonu’s performance has filled his family and community with pride and serves as an inspiration for perseverance in the face of challenges.

Who is Sonu Mehra

Sonu is currently a student of Shekhawati Public Senior Secondary School, Losal. Sonu comes from a humble background. Sonu’s father, Vinod Mehra, is a daily-wage labourer who does painting job of the buildings while his mother, Sushila Mehra, runs the household. Vinod was never able to clear his own Class 10 examinations, and has devoted his life to ensuring quality education for his children.

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How did Sonu Mehra achieve the top rank in RBSE Class 12 Science 2026

Due to financial constraints, Sonu was compelled to switch from a private to a government school after Class 8. Even then, Sonu continued to focus on academics with the help of teachers Ganesh Meena and Banwari Meena, who spent three years coaching him for free. 

Sonu would study for long hours while doing his own homework and also helping his younger sisters, Kiran and Shivani, with their studies.

What subjects did Sonu excel in

Sonu’s marksheet reveals that he scored full marks in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, with 99 in Hindi. Sonu’s achievement shines in a year when the pass percentage for the Science stream in Rajasthan was 97.52 per cent.

What are Sonu Mehra’s Future plans

Sonu’s plans for the future is to pass the UPSC exams and become an IAS officer. He is determined to improve the law and order situation in the state and make education available for the underprivileged children.

Sonu’s story reveals that one can make the most of one’s circumstances with perseverance, guidance, and dedication despite social and economic challenges. It is a motivation for students of the country to make the best of their situation.

Also Read: PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in

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Tags: Rajasthan board resultsRajasthan Class 12 topperRBSE Class 12 result 2026RBSE Class 12 Science 2026RBSE ExamRBSE Science topper 2026Sonu Mehra

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RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%

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RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%

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RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%
RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%
RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%
RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%

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