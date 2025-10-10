SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PST & TPT Result, SLPRB Assam Constable Result 2025

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has recently released the Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 today, on October 10th, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Proficiency Test can now check the result through the official website www.slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025: Overview
SLPRB aims to fill 211 vacancies for the various posts, including Cook, Barber, Water Carrier, Cobbler, Dhobi, Electrician, Mason, Plumber, Tailor, Safai Karmachari, etc. Candidates can check their Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 using their roll number and Date of Birth.
|
Particulars
|
Overivew
|
Conducting Body
|
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB)
|
Post Name
|
Cook, Barbar, Water Carrier, Cobbler, Dhobi, Electrician, Mason, Plumber, Tailor, Safai Karmachari/Sweeper
|
Vacancies
|
211
|
Assam Police Grade 4 PET and TPT Date
|
5th February 2025
|
Result Date
|
10th October 2025
|
Selection Process
|
PET, TPT, Document Verification, and Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
www.slprbassam.in
Direct Link to Download Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025: Click Here
Direct Link to Download SLPRB Assam Constable Final Result 2025: Click Here
How to Check the Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025
Candidates can download the SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the “Final Result for CN (AB) in CDO BN and Grade IV Posts” link.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth.
- Download the SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025.