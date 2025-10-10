LIVE TV
SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PST & TPT Result, SLPRB Assam Constable Result 2025

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has recently released the  Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 today, on October 10th, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Proficiency Test can now check the result through the official website www.slprbassam.in.

Published: October 10, 2025 13:24:15 IST

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has recently released the  Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 today, on October 10th, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Proficiency Test can now check the result through the official website www.slprbassam.in

Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025: Overview 

SLPRB aims to fill 211 vacancies for the various posts, including Cook, Barber, Water Carrier, Cobbler, Dhobi, Electrician, Mason, Plumber, Tailor, Safai Karmachari, etc. Candidates can check their Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 using their roll number and Date of Birth. 

Particulars 

Overivew

Conducting Body

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB)

Post Name

Cook, Barbar, Water Carrier, Cobbler, Dhobi, Electrician, Mason, Plumber, Tailor, Safai Karmachari/Sweeper

Vacancies

211

Assam Police Grade 4 PET and TPT Date

5th February 2025

Result Date

10th October 2025

Selection Process

PET, TPT, Document Verification, and Medical Examination

Official Website

www.slprbassam.in

Direct Link to Download Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025: Click Here

Direct Link to Download SLPRB Assam Constable Final Result 2025: Click Here

How to Check the  Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025

Candidates can download the SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the “Final Result for CN (AB) in CDO BN and Grade IV Posts” link. 
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth. 
  • Download the SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025.
QUICK LINKS