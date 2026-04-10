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Home > Education News > UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check Number of Qualified Candidates, How To Download and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check Number of Qualified Candidates, How To Download and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC has declared the CAPF 2026 written result, with 1,286 candidates qualifying for the next stage of physical tests.

UPSC CAPF Result 2026
UPSC CAPF Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 10, 2026 15:46:47 IST

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UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check Number of Qualified Candidates, How To Download and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC CAPF Result 2026 is declared by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam will be able to check their results through the UPSC website. As per the notification, a total of 1286 candidates cleared the UPSC CAPF results and have been selected for the next stage, which is the Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test.

What is UPSC CAPF Result 2026, and who qualified

The UPSC CAPF result is for the UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Commandant in the Central Armed Police Forces.

The total 1286 candidates have been chosen for the UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam this year and selected to appear for the Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test.

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The UPSC CAPF result has been published in a PDF file containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

How to check UPSC CAPF result 2026 online

To download the UPSC CAPF result PDF file, candidates need to go through the following steps:

  • Open the official UPSC website.
  • Click on the ‘What’s New’ section.
  • Open CAPF (AC) Examination 2025 written result link.
  • Open the pdf file
  • Search for roll number in the PDF file
  • Download the file.

Candidates can also download the result pdf file for their future record.

What happens after UPSC CAPF written result 2026

After the UPSC CAPF written result, the next stage of selection will be the Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test.

The physical standards test is conducted to examine the physical fitness of candidates and holds significant impact in the final selection.

The next round of selection will be conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which has been appointed as the nodal authority.

Is the UPSC CAPF candidature final after the result

The candidature of all the qualified candidates is provisional. Candidates must verify their eligibility by submitting original documents at a later stage.

Proof of age, certificates of educational qualification, category certificates (if applicable), and other relevant documents 

What is the 15-day window for UPSC CAPF candidates

The UPSC has given a 15-day window from 10th April, 2026, for the candidates to fill in the details and do the following:

Update educational qualifications and upload proof of passing the required exams. Provide address details Add higher education (if applicable). 

Submit employment or service details If candidates fail to do the above within the deadline, they will be disqualified from the further stages.

When will UPSC CAPF PET admit card be released

Soon the PST and PET stage admission cards will be out on the official website. Candidates need to download the hall tickets and take them to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID and the Detailed Application Form (DAF) printout.

Candidates should regularly check the official website for PET dates and admit card information. Now that the written result has been announced, the shortlisted candidates should start focusing on the physical test preparation and ensure that all documents required for verification are ready.

Also Read: MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Check Scores
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Tags: UPSC CAPFUPSC CAPF AC result 2026UPSC CAPF resultUPSC CAPF Result 2026UPSC CAPF written result

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UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check Number of Qualified Candidates, How To Download and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in

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UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check Number of Qualified Candidates, How To Download and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in
UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check Number of Qualified Candidates, How To Download and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in
UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check Number of Qualified Candidates, How To Download and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in
UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check Number of Qualified Candidates, How To Download and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in

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