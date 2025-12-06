LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash delhi weather afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash delhi weather afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash delhi weather afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash delhi weather afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash delhi weather afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash delhi weather afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash delhi weather afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash delhi weather afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the PET Result 2025 for exams held on September 6 and 7. Candidates can now check their qualifying status by logging into the official portals using their roll number and date of birth. The scorecard must be downloaded and saved for upcoming recruitment stages, including mains exams, skill tests, and document verification.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 6, 2025 10:29:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 6 and 7 can now check their qualifying status through the official websites: upsssc.gov.in and sarkariresult.com.im.

They can log in using their PET roll number or application number along with their date of birth. The exam aims to shortlist eligible candidates for several Group B and Group C government posts in Uttar Pradesh.

Qualified candidates will now move to the next recruitment stages based on their PET performance.

How to Check UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Online

  • Candidates need to begin by visiting the official websites upsssc.gov.in or sarkariresult.com.im to access their PET scorecard.

  • They must locate and click on the PET result link available on the homepage of either portal.

  • After opening the link, candidates have to enter their roll number or application number along with their date of birth in the login section.

  • The website will then show the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 on the screen after successful login.

  • Candidates should download the displayed scorecard immediately.

  • They must also save a secure copy of the scorecard for future recruitment stages and verification.

Key Details Printed on the UPSSSC PET 2025 Scorecard

The UPSSSC PET 2025 result PDF contains important information regarding the candidate’s exam performance. It displays the candidate’s name, roll number, father’s name, registration number, and date of birth.

The scorecard also mentions the candidate’s category, the date on which the result was declared, and the final qualifying status. Candidates can also view their total PET marks on the scorecard. These details help authorities verify candidate identity during later stages of the recruitment process.

What Happens After UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Announcement

After UPSSSC releases the PET results, the commission begins shortlisting candidates for various Group C posts based on PET marks and merit ranking.

Candidates with higher PET scores will be allowed to appear for mains examinations conducted for specific posts. Some job profiles also require a typing test, skill test, or physical test. 

The commission will prepare the final selection list based mainly on the marks obtained in the mains exam, followed by document verification and performance in additional tests where applicable.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Salary Structure for Group C Posts

UPSSSC offers a wide salary range for different Group C positions, depending on the job profile and pay scale. The salary for posts such as Revenue Lekhpal, VDO, Women Health Worker, Junior Assistant, and X-Ray Technician ranges between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100.

Positions such as Agricultural Technical Assistant and Forest Guard offer pay between Rs 19,900 and Rs 63,200. Higher-salary posts including Internal Accountant, Auditor, and Laboratory Technician fall in the Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 pay band. Candidates can check the complete salary table to understand the expected earnings.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 10:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UPSSSC PET 2025UPSSSC PET Result 2025

RELATED News

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Celebrates J.M. Meenu Malhotra’s Legacy with Honoris Causa Award

Meet IAS Officer, Who Has Been Transferred 23 Times In 19 Years, Not Ashok Khemka, He Is…

What Happens To Your PF Account After You Quit Your Job? EPF Interest Rules 2025 Explained

SSC GD Constable Registration Opens: 25,487 GD Constable Posts For 2026 Recruitment Cycle; Here’s How To Apply

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 Schedule Announced: Know Date, Time, Question Paper Pattern And Marking Details

LATEST NEWS

Revisiting Babri Masjid Demolition 33 Years On, How 1992 Changed The Socio-Political Scenario Of India

UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Full Refunds, Waivers, and Airfare Hike – What Passengers Need to Know

Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2025: Why Modern Feminism Owes A Debt To Ambedkar’s Equality Ideals

MCD 2026-27 Budget Breakdown: From Clean Streets to Smart Licensing, Here’s Where Every Rupee Goes

Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Dew Likely To Impact The Match? Check Weather Report Of ACA-VDCA Stadium In Vizag

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure
UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure
UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure
UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

QUICK LINKS