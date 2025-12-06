UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 6 and 7 can now check their qualifying status through the official websites: upsssc.gov.in and sarkariresult.com.im.

They can log in using their PET roll number or application number along with their date of birth. The exam aims to shortlist eligible candidates for several Group B and Group C government posts in Uttar Pradesh.

Qualified candidates will now move to the next recruitment stages based on their PET performance.

How to Check UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Online

Candidates need to begin by visiting the official websites upsssc.gov.in or sarkariresult.com.im to access their PET scorecard.

They must locate and click on the PET result link available on the homepage of either portal.

After opening the link, candidates have to enter their roll number or application number along with their date of birth in the login section.

The website will then show the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 on the screen after successful login.

Candidates should download the displayed scorecard immediately.

They must also save a secure copy of the scorecard for future recruitment stages and verification.

Key Details Printed on the UPSSSC PET 2025 Scorecard

The UPSSSC PET 2025 result PDF contains important information regarding the candidate’s exam performance. It displays the candidate’s name, roll number, father’s name, registration number, and date of birth.

The scorecard also mentions the candidate’s category, the date on which the result was declared, and the final qualifying status. Candidates can also view their total PET marks on the scorecard. These details help authorities verify candidate identity during later stages of the recruitment process.

What Happens After UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Announcement

After UPSSSC releases the PET results, the commission begins shortlisting candidates for various Group C posts based on PET marks and merit ranking.

Candidates with higher PET scores will be allowed to appear for mains examinations conducted for specific posts. Some job profiles also require a typing test, skill test, or physical test.

The commission will prepare the final selection list based mainly on the marks obtained in the mains exam, followed by document verification and performance in additional tests where applicable.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Salary Structure for Group C Posts

UPSSSC offers a wide salary range for different Group C positions, depending on the job profile and pay scale. The salary for posts such as Revenue Lekhpal, VDO, Women Health Worker, Junior Assistant, and X-Ray Technician ranges between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100.

Positions such as Agricultural Technical Assistant and Forest Guard offer pay between Rs 19,900 and Rs 63,200. Higher-salary posts including Internal Accountant, Auditor, and Laboratory Technician fall in the Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 pay band. Candidates can check the complete salary table to understand the expected earnings.