Wordle Hint For July 15: A Tricky 5-Letter Word That Starts With 'F'

Wordle Hint For July 15: A Tricky 5-Letter Word That Starts With ‘F’

The Wordle for July 15, 2025, challenges players with a lesser-known 5-letter word. It starts with the letter F and ends with T, and may not be part of your everyday vocabulary. Need help cracking it? We’ve got the hints.

Wordle game hint

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 03:35:17 IST

Today’s Wordle puzzle has left many users scratching their heads. The answer is a 5-letter word that is not commonly used in casual conversation. For those trying to guess the word without giving up, here are a few clues to nudge you closer:

  • The word begins with F and ends with T.

  • It contains one vowel.

  • It includes the letters O, I, and S.

  • The word is used when someone forces something on another, especially without consent.

  • It can be used in legal, political, or manipulative contexts.

The antonyms Of the word: 

  • Offer

  • Present

  • Propose

  • Suggest

Stay Ahead of Wordle

To keep your Wordle streak strong, focus on expanding your vocabulary with unusual or archaic words like today’s answer. You can also rotate your starting words to cover more vowel and consonant combinations early.

For tomorrow’s hints and solutions, stay tuned.


