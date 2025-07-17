Wordle Hint For July 17, 2025- Hints And Clues Without The Spoiler

Wordle players across the globe are scratching their heads with today’s puzzle. If you’re still holding on to your streak and need a little push without giving the answer away, we’ve got you covered.
Hint 1: Today’s word is a 5-letter noun.
It refers to something often used in grammar or linguistics, and it’s related to expressing possibility or condition.
Hint 2: It contains two vowels.
The vowels sit apart from each other, and neither of them appears at the very beginning of the word.
Hint 3: First letter
The word begins with a consonant M.
Hint 4: It ends in a consonant-laden syllable.
The final three letters might remind you of scientific or descriptive terminology.
Hint 5: Think grammar, not gadgets.
While the word might sound like it belongs in a tech product catalog, it’s actually more at home in a language classroom.
