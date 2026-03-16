Who Is Biswajit Daimary? Meet The Assam Assembly Speaker And Former Rajya Sabha MP From Baksa District

Biswajit Daimary is an Indian politician serving as the current Speaker of Assam’s Legislative Assembly. He has played an important role in Indian politics for many years and continues to have strong ties with the regional political environment.

Biswajit Daimary has held numerous political offices during his career as an Indian politician. He has served as both a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and as a Member of the Assam State Legislative Assembly. Based on his long commitment to public service and governance over many years, his political journey from grassroots to speaker of the assembly illustrates how he has been a part of public life for many decades.

Early life of Biswajit Daimary

Biswajit Daimary was born on February 4, 1971, in Suagpur village of Baksa district in the Bodoland territorial area of Assam to parents Surendra and Fedab Daimary. He grew up and had a humble upbringing.

According to reports, He completed secondary school from Kokrajhar College and continued his formal education by completing an MA, as well as earning a Hindi Visharad degree. Before entering into mainstream Indian politics he worked primarily in social services and in agriculture.

Introduction to Political Career of Biswajit Daimary

Reports say that Biswajit Daimary began his Political career in the early part of the 21st Century. He served for the first time as a Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from 2001 through 2006. He gradually built a successful Political career.

In 2008, Biswajit Daimary entered the National Political arena when he was elected as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam. He held multiple terms in the Rajya Sabha from 2008 to 2021, including serving as a Member representing the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

In November of 2020, Biswajit Daimary left the BPF and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in anticipation of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections. He soon after was again elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam as a Member of the BJP.

Assam Assembly Speaker: Biswajit Daimary

In May of 2021, after winning the Panery constituency in the state Legislative Assembly Election, Biswajit Daimary was elected to serve as the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. He was sworn in May 21, 2021, to serve as the presiding officer (i.e., the Speaker) to maintain order and control of the legislative proceedings of the assembly.

As Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary performs many critical functions, to include guiding debates of the legislature, enforcing legislative rules, and ensuring the legislative assembly operates effectively. The Speaker is a neutral party of the legislature and is responsible for overseeing compliance with parliamentary procedure in the legislature.

Biswajit Daimary’s Private Life

Beyond his political career, Biswajit Daimary also leads a relatively simple personal life. He married Mina Brahma Daimary on December 4, 1999, and together they have four children, consisting of two daughters and two sons.

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