Aamir Khan Names Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta’s Daughter in Heartfelt Ceremony: A Star-Studded Blessing

In a heartwarming private ceremony that left everyone emotional, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan played a very special role — naming the newborn daughter of actor Vishnu Vishal and former badminton champion Jwala Gutta. The naming ceremony, held in Hyderabad on Sunday, turned into a star-studded yet intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance. The event highlighted the couple’s deep friendship with Aamir Khan, who has long been a guiding figure in their personal journey.

Aamir Khan’s Close Bond with Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta

Aamir Khan was not only present ceremonially — he was also quite present personally. The three have built over the years a warm and very cordial relationship based on mutual respect and admiration. Aamir, as the introverted and spiritual individual that he is, was personally selected by the couple to name the baby girl — a deep cultural and emotional ceremony.

Family sources said that the ceremony was full of emotions when Aamir revealed the name of the baby girl — Aarna Vishal. The name, which in Sanskrit “wave or ocean,” had been reportedly proposed by Aamir himself, symbolizing purity and strength. Aamir visibly seemed to be overcome with emotions while reading out a brief but emotional speech at the ceremony, praying for the child’s blessings to gain wisdom, love, and grace.

Celebration Attended by Celebrities and Sports Stars

The naming ceremony was not just sentimental — it was also a starry event. Star guests from the sporting fraternity and the South Indian cinemas showed up along with intimate family friends and well-wishers. Pictures from the occasion indicate beaming Jwala Gutta in silk traditional attire while Vishnu Vishal dressed up fashionably and suitably in ethnic attire. As was his looks, Aamir Khan was minimalist and minimalist.

Some other popular guests such as actor Arya, badminton star Saina Nehwal, and director Pandiraj attended the wedding ceremony. Aamir’s friends claim that he waited awhile to greet and speak with each and every one of them, as well as the elderly members of the couple’s family, so that everyone could see how much he cares about Indian culture.

The ceremony was followed by a customary dinner and photo shoots with the baby girl, wrapped in a beautiful pink silk shawl tied around her body, a symbolic act signifying prosperity and affection in South Indian culture.

