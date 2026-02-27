Accused OTT Release On Netflix: When And How To Watch Konkona Sen Sharma’s Lesbian Psychological Thriller On Sexual Harassment- Full Streaming Details

Netflix has added another intense psychological drama to its slate with Accused, starring Konkona Sen Sharma in a bold and layered role. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film dives deep into allegations of sexual harassment, public scrutiny, and the fragile line between truth and perception in the #MeToo era.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s OTT release, storyline and cast.

When and Where to Watch ‘Accused’

Accused premiered on Netflix on February 27.

The psychological thriller is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Viewers with an active subscription can watch the film in multiple languages with subtitle options available.

With a runtime of under two hours, the film promises a tightly packed narrative filled with tension and emotional upheaval.

Storyline of Accused: A Career, A Marriage, And Explosive Allegations

The film follows Dr Geetika (Konkona Sen Sharma), a respected gynaecologist and newly appointed Dean at a London hospital. Professionally accomplished and personally stable, Geetika shares a committed same-sex relationship with her younger partner Meera (Pratibha Ranta). The couple is in the process of adopting a child, ready to step into a new chapter of their lives.

However, Geetika’s world is upended when anonymous allegations of sexual harassment surface against her. As more accusations follow and one complainant goes public, an internal investigation begins. The controversy spirals into a social media storm, threatening her career and deeply straining her marriage.

The narrative carefully builds doubt, forcing viewers to question Geetika’s innocence or guilt as the tension mounts.

A Lesbian Psychological Thriller With Contemporary Themes

‘Accused’ positions itself as a contemporary psychological thriller centred on a same-sex relationship and serious workplace allegations. The film explores how quickly public perception can override personal truth, particularly in the age of viral outrage and digital trials.

By presenting the story from the perspective of a female accused, the film attempts to examine complex power dynamics within professional spaces. It also highlights how personal and professional boundaries collapse under public scrutiny.

While the subject matter is bold and topical, the film’s approach may spark divided opinions among audiences due to its stark portrayal of relationships and allegations.

Performances That Anchor The Film

Konkona Sen Sharma delivers a commanding performance as Dr Geetika, portraying a woman caught between dignity and doubt. Her restrained yet intense portrayal forms the emotional core of the film.

Pratibha Ranta plays Meera with sincerity, capturing the confusion and emotional turmoil of a partner grappling with shocking revelations. Supporting actors including Sukant Goel and Monica Mahendru lend steady backing to the tense narrative.

Technical Aspects And Runtime

The film’s cinematography maintains a dark, moody palette that complements its tense atmosphere. Crisp editing ensures the narrative remains engaging throughout its runtime. The sound design effectively heightens moments of suspense, adding to the psychological weight of the story.

At less than two hours, ‘Accused’ maintains strong pacing, rarely losing momentum even as the subject matter grows heavier.

Why ‘Accused’ Is Generating Buzz

With its combination of a same-sex relationship, sexual harassment allegations, and the #MeToo backdrop, ‘Accused’ taps into themes that are socially relevant and emotionally charged. The film examines the consequences of accusations both proven and unproven and how they can permanently alter lives and relationships.

For viewers looking for a character-driven psychological drama that blends legal tension with emotional complexity, ‘Accused’ is now available to stream on Netflix.

