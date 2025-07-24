Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 Premieres 2025: When And Where To Watch

Knock! Knock! Happy Gilmore fans because Adam Sandler is coming back in Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 cult classic. Even after 30 years, the craze and anticipation for the sequel is still fresh. So. grab your screens because this sport comedy is dropping exclusively on Netflix on Friday, July 25, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know to tee up for the big event.

Happy Gilmore 2: Release Date and How to Watch

Happy Gilmore 2 lands on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. IST) on July 25, 2025, skipping theaters for instant streaming glory. With Netflix plans starting at $7.99/month (Standard with ads), you can catch Happy Gilmore’s return from the comfort of your couch. The original Happy Gilmore is available on Hulu, Peacock, or for rent on Apple TV+ and Prime Video, perfect for a refresher before the sequel’s 114-minute runtime.

Star-Studded Cast and Cameos

Once again, Adam Sandler will play the role of the raging hot golfer, Happy Gilmore and is being joined by the original cast members Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, now Gilmore’s wife, Christopher McDonald as the the ever arrogant rival, Shooter McGavin, and Ben Stiller as the eccentric Hal L.

New faces include Bad Bunny as the overenthusiastic caddy, Benny Safdie in a “juicy” role, as well as Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny, with the later playing Happy’s daughter Vienna. Expect cameos galore from NFL Travis Kelce, golfers like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, as well as Eminem and Post Malone for a little extra flair.

Happy Gilmore 2: Plot and Production Buzz

Set 30 years after his Tour Championship win, Happy comes out of retirement to fund Vienna’s $300,000 ballet school tuition, facing new rivals and old demons. Directed by Kyle Newacheck and co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, the film blends absurd humor with family-driven heart. Filmed in New Jersey, it honors late co-stars like Carl Weathers through touching tributes, promising a wild ride for fans.

