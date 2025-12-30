After Ranveer Singh’s Abrupt Exit From Don 3, Is Hrithik Roshan The New Lead In Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial? Here’s The Truth

Hrithik Roshan might be the new Don.

Yes, the hunt for the next Don just got a lot more interesting. Word is, with Ranveer Singh out of Don 3, Bollywood insiders are buzzing thatGreek God, Hrithik Roshan, might be in talks to take over the legendary anti-hero’s role.

Honestly, it’s not such a wild idea. Fans still remember Hrithik’s surprise cameo in Don 2, where Shah Rukh Khan’s Don used a high-tech mask to impersonate him during a tense heist.

Is Hrithik Roshan The New Lead in Don 3?

Nobody knows yet if Farhan Akhtar wants to tie that little twist into the new story, but everyone’s curiosity is through the roof.

A source told Filmfare that the filmmakers are seriously considering Hrithik as the new face of the franchise. “After Ranveer’s exit, Hrithik’s name shot to the top of the list. Talks are just starting, and it’ll be fun to see if he signs on,” the source said.

Taking over as Don isn’t just another gig. It’s a huge deal. Whoever lands the part steps into a role that started with Amitabh Bachchan back in ’78, then got a whole new swagger thanks to Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011. The filmmakers know they need someone big, someone who already owns the screen.

Ranveer Singh’s abrupt exit from Don 3

Apparently, after the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar, Ranveer decided to move on. No official word from him or the team, but rumors say he’s gearing up for Jai Mehta’s next film, Pralay.

Reports stated that Ranveer’s exit from Don 3 isn’t about money or box office numbers and it’s all about creative differences.

A source told India Today, “Honestly, the real story is totally different. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar offered him Don 3 right after he’d had three huge flops. They stuck with him even when Sanjay Leela Bhansali dropped Baiju Bawra because people didn’t think he could sell tickets back then.”

Talking about how big this project is, the source said, “Don 3 is massive. Ranveer was about to step into the shoes of legends—first Shah Rukh Khan, before him Amitabh Bachchan. That’s a dream for any actor.”

The source pointed out that Farhan Akhtar put his faith in Ranveer long before Dhurandhar even hit theatres. “Farhan was the only one who believed in him when everyone else had walked away. Dhurandhar hadn’t even come out yet.”

Before all this, Kiara Advani reportedly left the project after her pregnancy and having her baby. That’s when Kriti Sanon came on board.

ALSO READ: After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’