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Home > Entertainment News > Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration Turns Spiritual With Bhajan Jamming Session, Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Joins Family Gathering, Watch

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration Turns Spiritual With Bhajan Jamming Session, Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Joins Family Gathering, Watch

Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday in Jamnagar blended spiritual bhajan jamming with modern celebration vibes at Vantara. Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and others joined the soulful event, creating a peaceful, satsang-like atmosphere along with philanthropy and cultural traditions.

Anant Ambani 31st Birthday: Bhajan Jamming, Vantara Showcase and Star-Studded Spiritual Celebration in Jamnagar
Anant Ambani 31st Birthday: Bhajan Jamming, Vantara Showcase and Star-Studded Spiritual Celebration in Jamnagar

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 10, 2026 17:18:46 IST

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Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration Turns Spiritual With Bhajan Jamming Session, Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Joins Family Gathering, Watch

The air in Jamnagar contained two distinct elements, which combined to create a special atmosphere during Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebration. The Ambani family operates its milestones through extravagant displays, but this year the Vantara complex organized celebrations that focused on inner sanctity. The evening’s main attraction featured a splendid bhajan jamming session that combined ancient religious music with contemporary sounds from India’s top musical performers. The social event brought people together for meditation, which developed into a peaceful state that lasted throughout the entire event. 

Spiritual Traditions and Intimate Celebration with Bollywood Presence

The family demonstrated their connection to spiritual traditions through their entire event, which began with white lights and concluded with rhythmic, faith-based celebrations. The guest list showed how the family maintained connections with their relatives, but the event space created an atmosphere that felt more like a close gathering. Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was spotted not in his usual flamboyant avatar, but he completely immersed himself within the musical rhythm as he danced to the soulful melodies.

Joining the spiritual chorus were Janhvi Kapoor and Veer Pahariya, who appeared captivated by the divine acoustics of the session. The jamming session created a sentimental bridge between a prestigious birthday celebration and a peaceful “Satsang,” which established a memory that extended beyond the borders of Vantara.

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The bhajan session demonstrates how global elite events now incorporate traditional Indian customs into their contemporary celebrations. The event achieved modernity through its youth-friendly atmosphere, which Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday brought to their performances of devotional hymns. The “jamming” format created an improvised performance space where live acoustic instruments transformed traditional Sufi and Bhajan tracks into interactive spiritual experiences designed for younger audience members.

Cultural Heritage and High-Profile Philanthropy on Anant’s 31st

Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration included both musical performances and his dedication to community service and cultural heritage. The event began with musical performances, which artists enjoyed, but the family centered their celebration on “Anna Seva” by providing food to thousands of Reliance and Jio workers throughout India. 



Vantara Initiative and Celebrity-Led Philanthropic Celebrations

The event served as a showcase for Vantara, which Anant established as a 3,000-acre wildlife sanctuary to demonstrate his commitment to animal protection and environmental conservation. Indian families now use celebrity musical performances together with charitable activities as their new standard for celebrating important life events.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year

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Tags: anant ambaniBhajan Jammingjamnagarjanhvi kapoorranveer singhVantara

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Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration Turns Spiritual With Bhajan Jamming Session, Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Joins Family Gathering, Watch

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Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration Turns Spiritual With Bhajan Jamming Session, Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Joins Family Gathering, Watch
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration Turns Spiritual With Bhajan Jamming Session, Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Joins Family Gathering, Watch
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration Turns Spiritual With Bhajan Jamming Session, Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Joins Family Gathering, Watch
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration Turns Spiritual With Bhajan Jamming Session, Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Joins Family Gathering, Watch

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