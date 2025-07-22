Anne Hathaway Commands Attention with Edgy New Look in The Devil Wears Prada 2

After almost two decades, the sequel to *The Devil Wears Prada* is returning and is causing a massive craze amongst the viewers, mostly because of Anne Hathaway’s first behind-the-scenes photos as Andy Sachs. The actress was spotted walking through the streets of New York City, her look seamlessly blending a familiar style with a contemporary, sophisticated flair.

Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs Returns with Chic New York City Style

In these candid moments, Anne Hathaway wears a patterned maxi dress along with a tan bucket hat, serving the perfect IT girl look for her fans. It’s clear that Andy Sachs is still on the top in the game of fashion flair she developed in 2006. However, this attire indicates a more experienced woman someone who embodies the assurance and maturity of a career that has developed alongside her.

What Anne Hathaway’s Accessories Reveal About Andy Sachs’ Career and Storyline

Aside from the dress and hat, enthusiasts focused on the accessories: a Fendi Basket Forty8 tote, a wheeled suitcase, and a garment bag labeled “Runway.” These narrate a tale—Andy has returned to the swift environment of fashion reporting, balancing work obligations while navigating his personal development.







Many especially noted that there was no ring on Anne’s left hand, suggesting that Andy’s love story could be different this time. This sequel might change its emphasis from romance to ambition, delving into different aspects of her character’s life.

This first look tells us that *The Devil Wears Prada 2* might stick to the original story but will have fashion in much different form. Anne Hathaway has decided to be the one that slays from the start this time, at least that is what her outfit tells us.

