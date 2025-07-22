LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Runways to Power Plays: What to Expect in The Devil Wears Prada 2

From Runways to Power Plays: What to Expect in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Nearly 20 years after the original, The Devil Wears Prada 2 returns with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reprising their roles. The sequel explores how Miranda Priestly adapts to the digital fashion era dominated by social media influencers, sustainability, and shifting power in the fashion industry.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs (Photo: Pinterest)
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 10:12:30 IST

Remember the first time The Devil Wears Prada landed in theatres? It was 2006, and Meryl Streep’s icy Miranda Priestly instantly became the standard for fashion’s fiercest boss. Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, the rookie assistant navigating this glamorous, cutthroat world, gave us the underdog story we all loved. Fast forward nearly two decades, and the news of a sequel has sparked genuine excitement but also plenty of questions. What’s next for Miranda and Andy? How will the film capture the fashion industry now?

Miranda Priestly vs. The Social Media Uprising 

The initial focus was on shiny magazines and editorial power dynamics. However, the situation has evolved. Nowadays, Instagram influencers and social media celebrities have significant influence, and print media no longer reigns supreme as it used to. Meryl Streep’s Miranda will need to navigate this new online landscape, where followers and likes can influence or end a trend. It will be intriguing to see the ice queen face a setting that’s less focused on exclusivity and more on viral experiences. 

Andy Sachs and New Voices Transform Runway Magazine 

Anne Hathaway’s comeback suggests that Andy’s journey continues perhaps she has grown into a more significant figure in the fashion industry. The follow-up is anticipated to introduce new characters, symbolizing the younger generation striving for transformation.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by StyleCaster (@stylecaster)

Consider sustainability, inclusivity, and international fashion weeks broadcast online. The follow-up features a vibrant setting that blends nostalgia with today’s rapidly changing fashion landscape. 

Essence? The Devil Wears Prada 2 guarantees the same style and attitude that was adored back then, but adds a contemporary angle that makes us reflect on the evolution of fashion and influence. 

Also Read:  Simone Ashley Joins the Devil Wears Prada Sequel — Here’s What We Know So Far

Tags: Andy Sachsanne hathawaymeryl streepmiranda priestlyThe Devil Wears Prada 2

