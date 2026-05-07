Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 21: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Inches Closer To Rs 150 Crore, Will It Be The Game-Changing Moment?

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan’s pairing has turned out to be the magic bullet the “Khiladi” had been looking for to regain its box office glory. Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy, continues to be a strong ticket seller 21 days after its release, as it has been able to stay away from the common trend of declining audience interest rate that usually happens in movies released with mid-range budgets in the third week. People are anxiously watching how much domestic net revenue the film has generated to see if it’s able to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in India on its third Thursday. This is a complete rundown of how Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar together create a timeless comedy that people can always enjoy.

Fans have come to watch Kumar after he spent time experimenting with different projects because they want to see him perform his signature routine, which combines physical comedy with spine-chilling suspense. The film is about to achieve its first major financial success because initial forecasts indicate that it will maintain its performance throughout the upcoming weeks despite losing theater space.

Akshay Kumar’s Film Gains Third-Week Momentum

Bhooth Bangla has maintained its “slow and steady” approach, which keeps its box office revenues flowing because most movies lose audience interest after their third weekend. The film reached Day 20 with a net Indian market total of approximately Rs 148.25 crores. The Wednesday audience showed a 22% decrease, which demonstrated that core viewers from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities preferred this spooky ride over all new movie releases.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Projects

Project Genre Status Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) Comedy / Ensemble Confirmed / Pre-release Hera Pheri 3 Comedy Development Housefull 5 Comedy Planned / Production Jolly LLB 3 Courtroom Comedy-Drama Confirmed Haiwaan Action In Production Bhagam Bhag 2 Comedy Development Untitled projects Action / Comedy Rumoured

The film needs between Rs 1.75 and 2 crore to achieve its 150-crore target, which needs to be accomplished today. The goal remains achievable based on current evening occupancy patterns in major circuits such as Mumbai and Delhi-UP because this position enables Akshay Kumar to achieve his most successful post-pandemic business project.

Bhooth Bangla’s Box Office Trajectory Shows Steady Growth Amid Rs 150 Crore Chase

The film has won over critics because it has earned more than Rs 230 crore through its international box office sales. The “150 Crore Club,” which exists in Bollywood, functions as a distinct measure of success because it establishes a movie’s “Clean Hit” status that will endure through time. The film competes successfully against new releases such as Raja Shivaji because audiences continue to seek high-quality horror-comedy content. The trade will gain confidence in Akshay’s upcoming films. Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 if Bhooth Bangla achieves 150 crores by tonight because this milestone will demonstrate that audiences still cherish the Bhool Bhulaiyaa era.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward The Rs 150 Crore Milestone, And Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge