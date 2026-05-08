Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 22: Akshay Kumar Crosses 230 crore Worldwide In Three Weeks, Storming Global Cinema

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 22: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have reunited, which restored success to the horror-comedy movie genre through their latest project. The film Bhooth Bangla has entered its 22nd day of release but still shows box office success because it maintains its audience. The film has already grossed ₹234 crore worldwide within its first three weeks and now needs to demonstrate its box office performance during its fourth weekend and achieve domestic revenue targets.

Fourth Weekend Surge: Examining the ₹155-Crore Domestic Net Target

The main concern for all trade analysts centers around whether the film will achieve a major box office increase during its fourth Sunday, which will enable it to surpass the ₹155-crore net threshold in India. The movie currently has a net worth of ₹150.01 crore and needs intense weekend activities to reach its complete financial target. Family audiences show renewed interest in the upcoming Sunday according to the advance bookings, which followed the naturally quieter morning occupancy on Friday of Day 22. The film will achieve the ₹155-crore milestone because it historically achieves a 30-40% increase on Sundays. This achievement will establish the project as one of the most financially successful Hindi films of 2026.

Tracking Bhooth Bangla’s ₹250-Crore Worldwide Growth Trajectory and International Breakout Run

The film achieves international success, which extends far beyond its domestic market. The global box office revenue has reached more than ₹230 crore after three weeks of continuous theatrical operation, although certain tracking services estimate the actual amount to be nearer ₹251 crore. The film achieves a strong connection with the NRI community because it successfully appeals to audiences in both North American and Gulf markets, which has resulted in substantial revenue growth for the production. The horror-comedy genre lacks major competitive releases, which enables the film to maintain its presence on multiple screens during its fourth week of distribution. The filmmakers aim to achieve a total worldwide gross of ₹275 crore because this amount would elevate the film to the highest-grossing film category of Akshay Kumar’s post-pandemic filmography.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Collection Till Now

Week Collection Status Key Trend Worldwide Total Week 1 Strong opening High buzz, big start ₹120+ crore approx Week 2 Steady hold Good family audience support ₹180+ crore approx Week 3 Sustained run Weekend-driven growth ₹230–₹234 crore approx Week 4 (Ongoing) Under tracking Expected Sunday jump Updating…

Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay–Priyadarshan Combo Powers Hit Run as Fourth Sunday Test Decides Final ₹155 Cr+ India Push and ₹230 Cr Worldwide Finish

The Akshay-Priyadarshan brand has shown its enduring power through the complete development of Bohoth Bangla. The movie achieved commercial success by transforming its mixed reviews through its combination of nostalgic slapstick comedy with contemporary supernatural elements.

Priyadarshan’s Upcoming Projects

Project Language Lead Cast Genre Status / Timeline Haiwaan Hindi Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Thriller / Comedy In production Mammootty–Priyadarshan Film Malayalam Mammootty Big-budget drama Planned (2026–27) Mohanlal’s 100th Film Malayalam Mohanlal Musical Drama Pre-production, expected late 2026 Hera Pheri 3 (Rumoured) Hindi Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal (expected) Comedy Development stage

The film generated high returns on its investment because the unusual performance of its cast combined with Balaji Motion Pictures’ marketing methods which succeeded in generating income that exceeded its ₹120-crore production expenses. The fourth Sunday box office results will determine how much more this supernatural movie can achieve before it finishes its time in theaters.



Top 5 Recent Akshay Kumar Movies: Hit or Flop & Box Office Collection

Movie Year Verdict Approx. Box Office Collection Sky Force 2025 Average ₹168 crore worldwide Khel Khel Mein 2024 Flop ₹56 crore worldwide Sarfira 2024 Flop ₹30 crore worldwide Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2024 Flop ₹102 crore worldwide Mission Raniganj 2023 Flop ₹45 crore worldwide

Disclaimer: Box office figures mentioned in this article are based on various media reports and trade estimates. Actual numbers may vary. NewsX does not independently verify or confirm the authenticity of these collections or reports.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 21: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Inches Closer To Rs 150 Crore, Will It Be The Game-Changing Moment?