Bloodhounds Season 2 Release Date Revealed: Woo Do-Hwan, Lee Sang-Yi Return, But What Dangerous Mission Awaits?

Netflix has confirmed its popular action series will return to showcase street fighting battles that take place in underground fighting venues.

The beloved duo of Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi are stepping back into the ring for Bloodhounds season 2 after fans waited through the 2023 finale.

The current scenario requires the heroes to handle larger problems, which now involve an international criminal network instead of local loan sharks. Fans can officially mark their calendars, as the series is scheduled to premiere on April 3, 2026.

The second season will deliver the same intense, bone-breaking fight sequences that helped the first season achieve international success while it develops the unbreakable friendship between the two main marine-turned-boxer characters.

Underground Boxing League and Rain’s Villainous Debut

The narrative for the upcoming installment shifts its focus toward a much more dangerous arena: a global underground boxing league.

The first season showed local corruption, while Gun-woo and Woo-jin now battle an advanced criminal organization that treats human lives as mere entertainment for the elite.

The return of legendary star Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) in his first villain role as Baek-jeong creates major excitement for this project. Baek-jeong is a cold, calculated mastermind who uses the violent sport to build his criminal empire while he specifically targets Gun-woo to draw him into his underworld of betting and brutality.

Cast Reunion and Enhanced Action Directing

The production process of the project needs director Kim Joo-hwan to maintain the visual “noir-action” style throughout the entire production process.

In Bloodhounds Season 2 Woo Do-hwan will return to his character Gun-woo, who shows strength yet possesses a gentle nature, while Lee Sang-yi will reprise his role as Woo-jin, who acts as Gun-woo’s tactical and bold partner.

The story starts three years after their first victory, which displays how much the main characters have developed since their last battle.

Choi Si-won will return to his role as Hong Min-beom, who provides essential business support to the boxers in their dangerous mission to shut down the illegal fighting operation for good.

Also Read: With Love On OTT: When And Where Will Abishan Jeevinth–Anaswara Rajan’s Romantic Drama Stream? Find Out!