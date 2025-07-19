LIVE TV
BTS' Jin Bursts Into Laughter as ARMY Recalls Viral Coldplay Concert Cheating Couple

BTS’ Jin Bursts Into Laughter as ARMY Recalls Viral Coldplay Concert Cheating Couple

BTS’ Jin burst into laughter during a fan game when ARMY referenced the viral “hug and duck” moment from the Coldplay cheating scandal. His spontaneous reaction went viral across social media platforms.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 13:41:26 IST

Jin was left laughing aloud as the BTS ARMY skillfully merged humor, pop culture, and a popular online soap series into a single guessing game. Jin participated in a light-hearted game where fans threw out funny but ridiculous lines for him to try to predict during a recent fan interaction on the release of his post-military content. The line that made Jin and the rest of the audience laugh. Hug and duck! is a reference to the well-known Coldplay infidelity controversy that sparked a lot of discussion online.

While Jin appeared shocked initially, when he understood the viral nature of the phrase, he laughed so strongly that he doubled up. He even sarcastically ducked to avoid a slap for entertainment of ARMYs viewing. The off-the-cuff reference converted the guessing game into a mini stand-up comedy routine, and Jin was having a great time with the moment of pandemonium.

BTS ARMY’s Unique Bond with Jin Creates Unscripted Viral Moments

The bond between ARMY and BTS was always more than the typical artist-fan relationship. The dynamic between them is another great example of how the fandom can make things new, appealing, and web-culture-conscious. Compared to posing questions about albums or tours, ARMY tends to draw out memes, trends, and experiences that are off the grid between pop culture and entertainment.

What makes it so unique is Jin’s spontaneous response: no PR-slick veneer there, just a guy spontaneously laughing at something absurd. That type of unfiltered honesty is why he’s loved by fans. How he works with impromptu, funny content is symptomatic of the warmth and genuineness that make BTS a global phenomenon.

How the Coldplay Cheating Couple Incident Became ARMY Meme Material

The Coldplay cheating scandal concert began when a couple was caught in a public show of affection that was subsequently revealed online as the cheating partner of somebody. The quick-witted and witty ARMY members that they are, made the incident content gold.

“Hug and duck!” became a useful abbreviation of the cringe-worthy moment of having been caught in a lie or getting ready for an over-the-top meltdown. And when the word came up in Jin’s game of guessing, it wasn’t only amusing it was culturally resonant. Jin’s response gave the moment viral life, and videos of him chuckling went viral on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and fan sites in mere minutes.

