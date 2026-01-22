LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Chatha Pacha' X Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew Shine As Netizens Call Film 'Pure Theatrical Madness'

‘Chatha Pacha’ X Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew Shine As Netizens Call Film ‘Pure Theatrical Madness’

Chatha Pacha Review: Malayalam cinema’s much-anticipated action entertainer Chatha Pacha hit theatres on January 22, drawing strong initial attention from fans and moviegoers. The film features a young ensemble cast led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair and Ishan Shoukath, and has been generating buzz for its intense action sequences and chart-topping music.

‘Chatha Pacha’ X Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew Shine As Netizens Call Film ‘Pure Theatrical Madness’ (Picture Credits: X)
‘Chatha Pacha’ X Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew Shine As Netizens Call Film ‘Pure Theatrical Madness’ (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 22, 2026 15:30:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Chatha Pacha’ X Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew Shine As Netizens Call Film ‘Pure Theatrical Madness’

Music has emerged as one of the film's strongest assets, with all three released songs performing well across streaming platforms and playlists ahead of the release.

Music has emerged as one of the film’s strongest assets, with all three released songs performing well across streaming platforms and playlists ahead of the release.

Chatha Pacha X Reviews: What Audiences Are Saying

As soon as the film premiered, social media platforms particularly X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with audience reactions. Early responses point to appreciation for the film’s technical finesse, action choreography and performances, though opinions remain divided on the narrative strength.

Several viewers confirmed that Mammootty does make a cameo appearance, putting an end to weeks of speculation and drawing fans to theatres on opening day.

One viewer described the film as visually impressive but uneven, praising the wrestling sequences and background score while criticising the writing and climax. Another user called the second half underwhelming, stating that even the much-hyped cameo failed to leave a lasting impact.

Strong First Half, Divided Opinion On Second Half

Some viewers highlighted a slow-paced opening as the film establishes its characters and premise. However, once the wrestling sequences begin, many felt the film delivers a high-energy theatrical experience up to the interval.



The second half, according to several reactions, shifts into more familiar dramatic territory and relies heavily on the cameo moment. Despite this, performances received praise, particularly Roshan Mathew in a rugged, intense role and Vishak Nair as a scene-stealing antagonist.

Many viewers noted that Chatha Pacha is best enjoyed on the big screen due to its scale, visuals and sound design.

Mammootty Fans Turn Up In Large Numbers

The confirmation of Mammootty’s cameo led to a noticeable surge of fans at cinema halls on release day. While opinions on the impact of the appearance vary, its inclusion clearly added to the film’s opening-day excitement.



Chatha Pacha Technical Crew And Release Details

On the technical front, Chatha Pacha is backed by a team of young and dynamic creatives. Anend C Chandran’s cinematography, Praveen Prabhakar’s editing, and Sanoop Thykkoodam’s screenplay play key roles in shaping the film’s tone.

The background score by Mujeeb Majeed, lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, and action choreography by Kalai Kingson contribute to the film’s scale, rhythm and kinetic energy.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 22, marking one of the notable Malayalam action releases of the year.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 3:30 PM IST
