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Home > Entertainment News > Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response

Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response

Deepika Padukone reacts to ‘Dhurandhar 2’ controversy after being accused of ignoring Ranveer Singh’s film, shutting down online chatter.

Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Controversy
Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Controversy

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: April 8, 2026 01:52:25 IST

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Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response

Deepika Padukone has finally reacted to the ongoing chatter around her alleged “cold” response to husband Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2, shutting down rumours in her own subtle way.

Why Did The Controversy Start?

The speculation began after Deepika was noticeably absent from the film’s screening and did not post publicly about the movie’s release, which sparked online debates.

Social media quickly picked up on this, with some users questioning her support, while others defended her, pointing out that not every relationship needs to be validated online.

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Deepika’s Subtle Response

While Deepika did not directly address the trolling in a confrontational way, her response made it clear that she does not believe in proving her personal life publicly.

Her stance hinted that private relationships don’t need constant social media validation, and that silence does not equal lack of support.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Success Adds Fuel

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as a massive box office success, crossing major milestones and dominating headlines.

This massive attention further intensified scrutiny around Deepika’s reaction, making her silence even more noticeable to fans and critics alike.

Fans Defend The Couple

Despite the noise, many fans came out in support of the couple, arguing that their relationship has always been strong and does not rely on public displays.

Some even pointed out that Deepika and Ranveer have often maintained a balance between public appearances and private life, choosing to keep certain aspects away from social media.

What This Really Shows

The entire episode highlights how celebrity relationships are often judged through a social media lens, where silence is quickly misinterpreted.

Deepika’s calm and indirect response reflects a growing shift among celebrities who prefer privacy over performative validation, even in the face of public scrutiny.

Also read: ‘I Don’t Feel Judged Or Abused When I’m Vulnerable’: Janhvi Kapoor Calls Shikhar Pahariya Her ‘Safe Space’, Opens Up On Love

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Tags: deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone controversyDeepika Padukone Dhurandhar 2Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh newsdhurandhar 2

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Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response

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Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response

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Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response
Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response
Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response
Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response

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