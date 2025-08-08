Did This Fan Favorite’s One Mistake Cost Her The MasterChef Australia Title?

Depinder Chhibber was a fan favorite with unconventional and colorful Indian flexibility and authenticity whose departure in the semi-finals of the 1 season culinary competition Masterchef Australia: Back to Win was a narrow defeat in the Top 3. Her experience, which made her prominent to the hearts of people all over the world, came to a bitter conclusion when she was in a high-pressure elimination challenge.

When Depinder was terminated, it was received in surprise due to her hard work throughout the contest because she made herself known by her strong bond to her Indian heritage and how she tackled a dish without fear and only to realize that it is how she cooks. She also was in the Top 8 in her original season so her Top 4 in this season is an achievement.

The Final Cook: Scotch Egg and Cinnamon

Depinder went out with an inspired savory dish (in Indian fashion) of a scotch egg, apple chutney, and a strong chili gravy whose chili was more evident together with the savory flavor of cinnamon. The preparation was an embodiment of her style; traditional Indian techniques combined with twist. She used her spices with such mastery and layers of the flavour pleased the judges.

Nonetheless, a minor, yet significant mistake, an undercooked egg white in the scotch egg turned out as her downfall. It was this one error, during an all-or-nothing pressure test that ended up depriving her of this opportunity.

An Inspirational Culinary Journey

It is not only about the last dish that Depinder has left in the show. She served as a role model to many people around proudly rallying the Australian South Asian community. The Indian food that was inspired by her dishes and varied anywhere between a Kerala sadya to the audacious curry ice cream were served to bring out the different richness of the Indian cuisine.

She narrated stories and presented her culture through her food and she has shown that home-style food could compete with fine dining. Several aspects can be noted with regard to her journey, her resilience, creativity and force in embracing ones heritage. Depinder said in her parting message that her experience on the show ended, but her food career had only begun, with a cookbook and her supper club, Ghar in the works.

