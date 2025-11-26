LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Duniya Rakhu Joote Ke Niche…': Palash Muchhal Vibing With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic On Badshah's Song Goes Viral, WATCH

Palash Muchhal postponed his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana after her father suffered a heart attack, amid rising social media speculation. An old video of him dancing with Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife, went viral, sparking widespread reactions online.

Palash Muchhals Viral Video
Palash Muchhals Viral Video

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 26, 2025 15:49:06 IST

Music composer Palash Muchhal postponed his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana earlier this week. Reports stated that Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas, suffered a heart attack, prompting the delay. The couple, who were planning to marry soon, called off the ceremony indefinitely to focus on family matters.

The announcement came amid growing social media speculation around Palash Muchhal’s personal life. Rumors about alleged flirty messages and past relationships have circulated online. Fans and netizens have widely discussed the issue. Authorities and close sources confirmed the postponement is linked to the family’s health situation rather than personal conflicts.

An old video of Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic dancing resurfaced on social media and went viral. The clip shows the composer grooving to Badshah’s track DJ Wale Babu while Natasa, Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife, sits beside him in a car. Both of them lip-sync the lines “Duniya rakhun joote ke neeche, tu kahe toh ban jaun DJ” while enjoying the music.

Kudiya rakhu jooto ke niche ft palash Muchhal
byu/priyansh_gif inDesiVideoMemes

The video is from a few years ago, but it gained traction following the news of Palash Muchhal’s postponed wedding. Fans and social media users shared the clip widely, sparking renewed discussions about his personal life and past associations.

Netizens React to Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic’s Video

The viral video triggered strong reactions from netizens on Reddit and other social media platforms. Users commented on the resurfaced clip, noting Natasa Stankovic’s presence as Hardik Pandya’s former wife. Many fans expressed surprise and curiosity, discussing Palash Muchhal’s past interactions. Some users criticized the composer, while others debated the dynamics of celebrity relationships in general.

The video sparked discussions about social media rumors and the attention celebrities receive for their personal lives. Despite being an old clip, it now circulates widely, fueled by ongoing speculation around Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding and the composer’s previous relationships.

Social Media Speculation Around Palash Muchhal’s Past Relationships

Apart from the viral video, Palash Muchhal’s previous relationships have resurfaced on social media. Photos of him proposing to his ex-girlfriend, Birva Shaha, went viral recently. Alleged flirty messages with his choreographer Mary D’Costa also circulated online, sparking speculation about his fidelity. 

hese developments coincided with the wedding postponement, leading to widespread online discussion. Fans expressed mixed reactions, debating the timeline of events and his personal decisions. Social media trends showed increased activity around hashtags linking Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana, and Natasa Stankovic, highlighting public interest in celebrity personal lives. These incidents underline how digital platforms amplify celebrity controversies rapidly.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS