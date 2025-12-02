Florida Rapper POORSTACY Dies At 26 After Medical Emergency; Fans Call It A Suicide- Here’s All You Need To Know

Florida-based rapper POORSTACY died after a medical emergency at a hotel in Boca Raton where he had been staying, according to multiple media reports. The Boca Raton Police Department confirmed that the rapper, whose real name was Carlito Milfort Jr., passed away at the age of 26 following an incident at a location that police have not disclosed publicly.

Officials said they responded to the situation on Saturday morning. His sudden death shocked his fans and followers, who remembered his growing influence in the rock, punk, and emo-rap music scene.

Cause of Death Under Investigation

Several fan comments on POORSTACY’s social media accounts suggested that he may have died by suicide, but authorities have not confirmed any such claim. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner said the cause of death remains under investigation and that more details will become available after a complete examination.

Police officers said they will release information only after verifying all facts. Officials have stated that no other injuries or incidents were reported from the hotel on the day of the emergency. Fans continue to express concern and wait for formal updates from investigators.

Hotel Employee Says Rapper Was Taken to Hospital After Emergency

TMZ reported that an employee at the Boca Raton hotel said POORSTACY was taken to a nearby hospital on Saturday morning after a medical emergency. According to the employee, the rapper had been staying at the hotel for 10 days and had checked in with a woman and a toddler.

Staff members said they did not receive any other calls or signs of disturbance from his room on the day of the incident. The employee also confirmed that hotel authorities cooperated with local police during their investigation into the emergency involving the rapper.

POORSTACY Rose to Fame With Genre-Blending Music and Major Collaborations

POORSTACY came from Palm Beach, Florida, and built a strong presence in music by blending rock, punk, and emo-rap styles. He earned a Grammy nomination for his contribution to the movie soundtrack Bill & Ted Face the Music.

He also collaborated several times with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, with their track Choose Life gaining significant attention. POORSTACY worked with Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon on the song Knife Party. His debut EP I Don’t Care released in 2019 and helped him gain recognition for his unique sound.

After his debut EP, POORSTACY released two studio albums under the label 10K Projects, owned by Elliot Grainge. Before joining the label, he also worked with Internet Money Records, which helped shape his early music career. His fans appreciated his ability to mix genres and create emotional music that connected with young audiences. His most recent release, Nothing Belongs to You, came out in July this year. His sudden death has left fans, collaborators, and industry members mourning a rising artist who continued releasing new music until 2024.

Must Read: Who Is Alina Habba? Court Disqualifies Donald Trump Ally From Serving As New Jersey’s Top Federal Prosecutor