Fresh Trouble For Diljit Dosanjh? ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ Slogans Raised During Singer’s LIVE Concert In Auckland After Perth Controversy: Report

In response to a threat by a US-based Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, pro-Khalistan slogans were allegedly raised at the concert of Diljit Dosanjh in Perth and the singer has now taken a threat of disruption by Khalistani goons at his next concert held in Auckland, New Zealand.

According to India Today, Diljit Dosanjh has opted to remain calm and positive despite the tension that has been increasing day in day out.

The singer-actor posted a message to the fans of Adelaide, who supported him, in which he wrote that he does not take stress and that one has control over their actions despite the circumstances. His graceful reaction to the prevailing controversy was praised by the fans.

Diljit Dosanjh Faces Khalistani Threats

The threats to Diljit started when the person was spotted rubbing his feet on Amitabh Bachchan his guest on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The action was met with criticism among the supporters of Khalistan and the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned group, released a video against Pannun, as well as his banned outfit, Sikhs.

Claiming that the megastar “incited mobs in the 1984 genocide against Sikhs, SFJ alleged that he was disrespecting the memories of everyone who was killed, widowed, and orphaned during that event. Pannun said that Diljit Dosanjh has offended every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide by touching feet of Bachchan, whose words planned it all.

To put it into context, the Sikhs for Justice group is illegal in India under the Act Unlawful Activities (Prevention) because of anti-national propaganda. The Indian Home Ministry has claimed that SFJ has been engaged in subversive actions against sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Diljit, on the other hand, has not addressed the threats directly, instead opting to carry on with his international tour. The singer previously explained that his appearance in KBC 17 was to attract awareness and raise funds to benefit the victims of Punjabe flooding, and not to promote the film.

