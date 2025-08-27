From Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah: Watch Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing This Week

A brand new list of K-dramas is all set to release this week. From watching Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah, these K dramas are packed with thrillers, romance, and an epic star cast. Here is a list of K dramas that have just dropped this week and are worth to bing watch.

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty is streaming on Netflix and tvN. The fantasy romantic drama follows French chef Yeon Ji Yeong wins a big cooking contest but suddenly finds herself in the Joseon Dynasty. Where she has to make fusion royal dishes for a strict king. The star cast includes Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-Min, and Kang Han-na.

Twelve

Twelve is streaming on Disney+ and KBS2. The story shows 12 animals living among humans to guard Korea from evil spirits. The story is inspired by the zodiac animals. The star members include Ma Dong-seok, Park Hyung-sik, and Seo In-guk.

Aema

Aema is streaming on Netflix. The story revolves around the two women of the era of the 1980s who team up to make the bold film Madame Aema. It shows the women’s struggles in the male-dominated movie industry.

My Troublesome Star

My Troublesome Star is streaming on Viu and Viki. The romantic drama shows a top Korean star Im Se Ra who returns to the spotlight after a 25-year break. The cast includes Uhm Junghwa, Song Seung-heon, and Lee EI.