LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah: Watch Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing This Week

From Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah: Watch Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing This Week

A brand new list of K-dramas is all set to release this week. From watching Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah, these K dramas are packed with thrillers, romance, and an epic star cast. Here is a list of K dramas that have just dropped this week and are worth to bing watch.

From watching Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah, these K dramas are packed with thrillers, romance, and an epic star cast. (Representative Image: IMDB)
From watching Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah, these K dramas are packed with thrillers, romance, and an epic star cast. (Representative Image: IMDB)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: August 27, 2025 18:17:05 IST

A brand new list of K-dramas is all set to release this week. From watching Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah, these K dramas are packed with thrillers, romance, and an epic star cast. Here is a list of K dramas that have just dropped this week and are worth to bing watch. 

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty is streaming on Netflix and tvN. The fantasy romantic drama follows French chef Yeon Ji Yeong wins a big cooking contest but suddenly finds herself in the Joseon Dynasty. Where she has to make fusion royal dishes for a strict king. The star cast includes Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-Min, and Kang Han-na. 

Twelve 

Twelve is streaming on Disney+ and KBS2. The story shows 12 animals living among humans to guard Korea from evil spirits. The story is inspired by the zodiac animals. The star members include Ma Dong-seok, Park Hyung-sik, and Seo In-guk. 

Aema 

Aema is streaming on Netflix. The story revolves around the two women of the era of the 1980s who team up to make the bold film Madame Aema. It shows the women’s struggles in the male-dominated movie industry.

My Troublesome Star

My Troublesome Star is streaming on Viu and Viki. The romantic drama shows a top Korean star Im Se Ra who returns to the spotlight after a 25-year break. The cast includes Uhm Junghwa, Song Seung-heon, and Lee EI.

Tags: AemaBon Appetit Your Majestylatest korean dramas 2025new kdramas releasing this weeknew korean dramas to watchTwelve

RELATED News

Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!
Sooraj Barjatya Plans Fresh Collaboration With Salman Khan, Promises Relevant Story For His Age
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls
Sunny Leone Reveals The Surrogacy Costs That Took Everyone By Surprise

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
From Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah: Watch Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing This Week

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah: Watch Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing This Week

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah: Watch Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing This Week
From Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah: Watch Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing This Week
From Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah: Watch Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing This Week
From Park Hyung Sik to Im Yoon-ah: Watch Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing This Week

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?