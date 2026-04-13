‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’: Does Ranveer Allahbadia Confirm Relationship With Rumoured Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Video Sparks Buzz After Duo Seen At Wankhede Stadium | WATCH

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has sparked fresh dating rumours after being seen with influencer Juhi Bhatt during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. The sighting comes weeks after reports of his breakup with TV actor Nikki Sharma.

The two were seen watching the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash from the stands, drawing attention for their coordinated outfits and easy chemistry.

‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’ Moment Goes Viral

While the pair largely kept a low profile, a brief exchange with a fan quickly went viral. As a fan approached them for a selfie, Ranveer declined, saying, “Girlfriend ke saath hoon,” before walking away with Juhi.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s with his new girlfriend🤯 – Now Bro started using “girlfriend ke sath hoon” as his defence 😭 pic.twitter.com/QCPnrUov7b — Sumit (@beingsumit01) April 12, 2026

The comment, captured on video, set off speculation online, with many taking it as a clear hint about their relationship. Juhi appeared relaxed and smiling as the two exited together, adding to the buzz.

Who Is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt, 29, is an Instagram influencer from Dehradun with a growing following of over 4.5 lakh users. She is known for her fashion and lifestyle content and has worked with brands like Tira and platforms such as FilterCopy.

Her social media features dance videos, lifestyle clips and short sketches, including projects like When You Break Up With Your Job.

Earlier Clues Had Raised Speculation

This is not the first time Ranveer hinted at a relationship. During Diwali last year, he shared photos, including a stylised image with a woman, without revealing her identity. Online users had then linked the post to Juhi.

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